Court Blocks Montana Laws that Restrict Voting Rights for Native Americans

(Photo: Steve Cordes, Unsplash)

By Jaanvi Kaur and Ankita Joshi

BILLINGS, MT – A Montana Court stopped two state laws that restrict Native American participation in the state’s voting process

Montana’s American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Native American Rights Fund (NARF), and Harvard Law School’s Election Law Clinic have disputed these laws as representatives of two Native American voting rights organizations and four tribal nations.

“Today is a good day for the voters of Montana, and for the sanctity of the Montana Constitution. This order reaffirms the principle that the right to vote must be preserved for all voters, and that laws targeting Indigenous voters cannot be supported by flimsy and unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud,” said Alex Rate, Legal Direction, ACLU of Montana.



The first law, HB 176, ends Election Day registration, which the Indigenous community has relied on to cast votes in Montana since 2005.

The second law, HB 530, attempts to block paid ballot collection, another essential measure that Indigenous communities rely upon.

Both these measures prove to be problematic due to the fact that Indigenous voters on rural reservations disproportionately rely on the service of ballot collectors to cast their votes, said the ACLU.

In 2020, a Montana court faced a similar situation during the Western Native Voice v. Stapleton case, which also severely restricted Native American’ access to their ballots, explained the ACLU, adding the court, after listening to “cold, hard data” emphasizing the detrimental effect the measure would have on the Native American vote, struck the measure down in 2020.

The new lawsuit against HB 176 and HB 530 have as Plaintiffs Western Native Voice and Montana Native Vote, both of which are Native American-led organizations whose primary focus is to increase civic participation in the Native American community.

Some of the communities referenced include: the Blackfeet Nation, the Confederated Salih and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Reservation, the Fort Belknap Indian Community, and the Northern Cheyenne Tribe.

In response to the presentation of the two new proposed state laws, many activists have voiced their support for the ruling against HB 176 and HB 530.

“The court correctly found that these laws likely violate many provisions of the Montana Constitution, including the right to vote, equal protection, free speech, and due process. This is an important victory. Montana politicians have tried and failed yet again to undermine Native American voters,” added Alora Thomas-Lundborg, Senior Staff Attorney, ACLU Voting Rights Project.

And, Samantha Kelty, Staff Attorney, NARF, said: “This injunction ensures that legislation designed to limit who can participate in this democracy will not take effect in 2022, and we will continue to fight to ensure HB 176 and HB 530 never restrict Native people’s right to vote in Montana.”

“We are pleased the court stopped these laws from burdening all Montana voters, and particularly Native voters who face additional barriers to accessing the vote, and ultimately look forward to seeing these laws permanently blocked,” noted Theresa Lee, Litigation Director & Clinical Instructor, Election Law Clinic Harvard Law School.