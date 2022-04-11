Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 150: Talking California DA Races from SF to Orange County

A month ago, in an event sponsored by the California Donor Table, Justice Reform groups came together to discuss DA races across the state.

The webinar was hosted by the California Donor Table, which invests in communities of color to help elect people who represent their values and needs, and they have identified six district attorney races with the greatest potential to reduce mass incarceration and advance criminal justice reform policies.

Everyday Injustice this week talked with executive director Ludovic Blain discussing races including: Sacramento, Alameda, San Francisco (recall), Santa Clara, Riverside, Contra Costa, Orange County and more.

