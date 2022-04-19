‘Ghost Gun’ Parts Manufactured through Use of 3D Printer, Claims Philly DA

By Delilah Hammons

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Philly District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the charges of illegal possession of firearms and a controlled substance last week—the “ghost guns,” he said, were made in part by a 3D printer.

According to news reports, the “individual is also suspected of manufacturing specific parts for firearms through the use of a 3D printer and of completing the construction of untraceable ‘ghost guns’ through the online purchasing of parts including slides and barrels.”

The news reports added, “After agents with the Gun Violence Task Force (GVTF) received a tip about these activities, authorities arrested Daniel Whiteman…on the morning of April 1, 2022. Whiteman was in the process of printing a Polymer receiver, which essentially houses a firearm’s operational mechanisms, when authorities executed a search warrant at his Roxborough residence.”

As it turns out “Whiteman, who was convicted of Robbery in Delaware County in 2013, has been charged with three counts of Possession of a Firearm Prohibited (6105), one count of Deliver Firearm After 48 Hours Elapsed (6111) (M2), and one count of K&I (M),” said the story.

“Authorities believe Whiteman assembled at least six firearms before his arrest, including Glock-style .9mm and .22 caliber firearms. It is also believed that he sold one of them and that this transferred gun was later used in the commission of a shooting. Authorities also found firearm-related supplies, including various ammunition calibers, gun oil, and gun magazines, as well as multiple rolls of 3D printer filament. Police also found what is believed to be two clear packets of heroin/fentanyl at Whiteman’s residence” the article stated.

The article explained, “The proliferation of ghost guns locally and across the country is a serious concern among law enforcement. According to Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) statistics, 95 ghost guns were recovered in 2019. That number climbed to 250 in 2020, followed by 571 in 2021.

“The amount of confiscated ghost guns by the PPD is expected to climb even further this year as gun violence continues to surge in Philadelphia and nationally. Additionally, President Joe Biden on Monday unveiled new rules that ban so-called ‘buy build shoot’ kits that enable purchasers to assemble an untraceable firearm in 30 minutes or less” which is causing some worry.

DA Krasner stated, “This frightening case is a clear-cut example of why we need our state legislature to modernize firearm safety laws that reflect the reality of 3D printing technology.”

Krasner added, “Our communities demand that state legislators in the thrall of the National Rifle Association wake up and start caring about public safety by passing commonsense gun regulation so that we can prevent the next Mr. Whiteman from producing and trafficking guns that jeopardize the lives of families and children”

William Fritze, supervisor of GVTF, explained, “The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Gun Violence Task Force wants the public to know that the clear and present danger posed by ghost guns is a matter that we take extremely seriously.

“We are committed to apprehending and appropriately prosecuting anyone who illegally obtains firearms and intends to use them to commit crimes,” he added.

