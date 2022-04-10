Girlfriend Support, and Probation, Makes a Difference

By Darling Gonzalez and Brandon Blanco

WOODLAND, CA – Late this week, in Yolo County Superior Court, Andrew Kelly was released from jail on supervised own recognizance and no bail while, another suspect, Jaime Abram, was sent back to jail at the Yolo County jail for violating his parole after he was found driving under the influence.

Kelly wasn’t on current parole or probation, and – importantly to the judge – had his girlfriend’s support, while Abram was under probation supervision.

Kelly appeared for a pre-hearing conference, facing felony charges for possession of a firearm after being previously convicted for a 2019 firearms possession in Sacramento County, according to Yolo Deputy District Attorney Caryn Warren.

The attorney representing Kelly, Attorney James Granucci, pleaded to the Judge Timothy L. Fall that Kelly be released on his own recognizance, noting Kelly lives in Rancho Cordova with his family members and is not on parole.

Judge Fall asked DDA Warren about Kelly’s custody status and whether or not the case would be “put over.”

“It’s troubling to me that it’s a firearm charge and his last conviction was in 2019,” Warren expressed.

Judge Fall then asked if Kelly’s previous charge was a felony and if he was still under probation.

DDA Warren responded that Kelly’s charge had been a 2019 firearms possession charge in Sacramento, but he was no longer on probation.

Following this response, Judge Fall decided that Kelly would be placed under a supervised own recognizance, meaning that the probation officer would be supervising Kelly while on probation.

“I’m doing this for a couple of reasons. One is based on what the attorneys have told me about how they view the case (and) you have local ties…and plus your girlfriend has been here waiting for the case to be called which shows support for you from the community, so those are all reasons why I think it’s worth taking a risk and having you released,” Judge Fall explained.

Judge Fall set Kelly’s next court date to May 5 at 9 a.m. in Dept. 11.

In another court hearing, though, Abram was taken to jail to serve 60 days at the Yolo County Jail, for violation of his probation. In the DUI (driving under the influence) case, Abram is subject to a four day county jail in addition to a three year summary probation and fined $1,599 in penalty assessments.

Abram appeared in court being represented by the Deputy Public Defender Aaron Rojas, facing misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence and parole violation charges. Rojas pleaded no contest for the DUI charges.

Abram will surrender himself to the County Jail on May 19 by 9 a.m.

