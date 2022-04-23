Grammy Winner John Legend Supports Progressive District Attorneys, Including Chesa Boudin in SF and Diana Becton in CC County

By Aryal Aglugub

WASHINGTON, DC – Grammy Winner John Legend has been utilizing his influence to inform the public about the district attorney elections around the nation, and giving endorsements in multiple races.

The current midterm elections are filled with “thousands of races” around the country, as Legend stated to his 14 million Twitter followers earlier this week.

“District Attorney elections are crucial to improving our criminal legal system,” said Legend. He also highlighted the races he has been “paying close attention to” in Tennessee, North Carolina, Oregon and California.

Judy Kurtz, a reporter for The Hill, explained Legend has shared the six candidates that he has been supporting, including Democrats Diana Becton from Contra Costa County, CA, and Satana Deberry in Durham County, NC.

Legend has also been supporting the San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who is currently involved in a recall election and has been scrutinized by critics questioning his allegiance to public safety.

“I endorsed Chesa for DA when he ran for election, and I support him now,” Legend stated.

Kurtz highlighted that Legend has been a supporter of Democrats for a long time.

Back in 2019, Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen criticized previous President Donald Trump while giving a speech at a House Democratic retreat. Legend, said writer Kurtz, also demonstrated his loyalty to the Democrats when he performed at President Biden’s inaugural concert one year ago.

