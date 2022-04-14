Breaking News
Guest Commentary: Alabama Wants to Criminalize Medically-Necessary Care for Trans Youth. Two Dads are Fighting Back.

in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, Opinion
Their daughters are among the transgender people in Alabama who will be denied care under a new law that makes providing gender-affirming care to trans youth a felony.

By Li Nowlin-Sohl and Malita Picasso

Although they have never met one another, Jeff Walker and Jeff White have a lot in common. Both have called Alabama home for decades and have built their lives around raising a family there. Both were unsure about what to do when each of their daughters said, “I’m transgender.” But both of them, along with their wives, Lisa Walker and Christa White, refused to give into fear. They listened to their daughters, they learned from them and others, and above all else they continued to love and support their children.

Now, both dads fear they might have to leave their home state to do what’s best for their kids.

That’s because earlier this month, Alabama has made it a felony, punishable with up to 10 years in prison, to provide medically necessary care to trans youth. But rather than be driven out, these families are choosing to courageously challenge this unjust and harmful law.

We recently sued in Alabama on behalf of the White and Walker families to stop this law from going into effect. This is the seventh challenge to an anti-trans law we have brought since 2020, along with our lawsuit blocking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive to investigate families with trans kids for child abuse.

Even when a bill doesn’t pass or is blocked by courts, we know the consequences are grave. A leading suicide prevention organization says “the escalation of state policies that are harmful to LGBTQ people will only heighten and intensify experiences of rejection and discrimination and could lead to an increase in suicidal ideation.” Another organization reports increases in messages by LGBTQ+ youth to their crisis prevention hotline when anti-trans bills are introduced in the youth’s state. Trans youth, their parents, their doctors, and their teachers around the country are living in fear of being forced out of their state or their job.

We will continue to fight in state legislatures and courts, but the true measure of our work must be preventing these laws from being introduced in the first place.

We want more people to learn what Jeff Walker and Jeff White learned: that the medical care their daughters are receiving has been prescribed to cisgender adolescents for decades; that providing this care to transgender youth is supported by every major medical association; that this medical care is safe and effective; and when transgender youth are denied this care, it is more likely they will experience depression, struggle in school, and consider suicide.

Ultimately, like so many parents, these families decided to love their children and ensure that they are able to thrive.

The families report that when their daughters started to work with doctors, the team of health care providers were respectful, informative, and supportive. The providers assessed the girls to learn about their individual and unique needs. They gave the families truthful and unbiased information about what research has shown to be safe and effective medical care for young trans people. The families asked questions. The healthcare teams patiently answered. And, in the end, these two families decided on the best course of action to take for their kids.

Since accessing medical care, their daughters have grown more confident and are performing better in school. They are still the same people that they have always been — H.W. continues to love politics, and C.W. continues to love video games. But now, they are able to live more openly as their true selves and have become more connected with their families.

Jeff, Lisa, Jeff, and Christa are not alone. Parents around the country have spoken up in support of their transgender kids in the wake of the political and legislative attacks.

If our litigation doesn’t succeed, some families with the means to do so will move out of state to protect their kids. But many families with trans kids won’t have that option. For them, this lawsuit will determine whether they can continue to get the care they need, or whether they will be barred from accessing that care until 19, the age of majority in Alabama.

Trans youth need adults to speak up and say these attacks must end. If you want to speak up but don’t know what to say, we have a guide to talking about attacks on trans youth.

Passing bills that attack trans youth won’t stop youth from being trans, but they will stop trans youth from growing up at all.

Li Nowlin-Sohl, Senior Staff Attorney, LGBTQ & HIV Project

Malita Picasso, Staff Attorney, LGBTQ & HIV Project

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

3 thoughts on “Guest Commentary: Alabama Wants to Criminalize Medically-Necessary Care for Trans Youth. Two Dads are Fighting Back.”

  1. Alan Miller

    to provide medically necessary care to trans youth.

    safe and effective medical care for young trans people.

    Why, in all the articles you’ve run on this subject, does it vaguely refer to ‘medical care’, claim it to be a good thing with various ‘good describing words’, but not remotely explain what that care is — not even what level are we talking — counseling, pills, or surgery?  It’s just ‘gender affirming care’ like we are all supposed to know what that is or just assume it must be good because the Vanguard tells us so.  I’ve never heard the subject of children getting such whatever-it-is-because-you-won’t-tell-us until a few months ago, so EXCUSE ME for asking.

  2. Don Shor

    Titled the “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act,” the law makes it a crime to prescribe or administer to anyone under 19 puberty blockers or hormone treatment “for the purpose of attempting to alter the appearance of or affirm the minor’s perception of his or her gender or sex.”

    Legislators made it a Class C felony to violate the law, meaning doctors who prescribe or administer such medication would be subject to up to 10 years in prison.

    The law, which takes effect on May 8 unless blocked by the courts, also bans surgeries for the purpose of altering gender appearance, but doctors say those are generally not performed on minors.

     

    So it criminalizes the use of medications that block puberty until after the child turns 19. Think about how stupid that is.

    The law requires counselors, teachers, principals and other administrators — in both public and private schools — to tell parents if a child discloses that they think they may be transgender. It also prohibits school staff from encouraging students to withhold the information from their parents.

    The second piece of legislation signed by Ivey involves public school bathroom use and classroom instruction.

    The law requires students in grades K-12 to use multi-person bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their sex at birth rather than their gender identity. It also prohibits teachers and others who provide lessons to grades K-5 from talking about sexual orientation or gender identity “in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

    https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/explainer-alabama-laws-transgender-kids-84027438

