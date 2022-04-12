Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Jury Selection Continues for Upcoming Domestic Violence Trial

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
7 Views
Share:

By Anna Olsen and Lamiya Gulamhusein

ALAMEDA, CA – During a Monday morning jury selection hearing here in Alameda County Superior Court, potential jurors were quizzed in attempts to identify potential bias that could impact the outcome of a future domestic violence trial.

John Doe (real name is not being used to protect the identity of the victim/family) faces a charge of domestic violence. The details of the crime were not explained during the court session.

During questioning, lawyers emphasized the importance of setting aside any feelings associated with personal experiences of domestic violence that may impact the way in which decisions are made during trial.

“You can’t have sympathy for (the accused), you can’t have sympathy for Ms. Doe,” one counsel told the potential jurors.

“You may feel badly about their situations, you may not like what you hear about the facts of the case, but sympathy for either side can’t guide your decision,” the attorney said.

One potential juror said he may have difficulty ignoring his sympathy during the trial because a family member has been effected by violence.

“Everybody has a right to defend themselves, even if they are right or wrong,” the juror stated.

The attorney continued with the line of questioning.

“Are you asking for a higher standard than beyond a reasonable doubt, a lower standard than that? What about your personal experiences is impacting your answer to this question?”

The juror answered that due to past personal experiences, he may not be able to view the trial with impartiality.

“That is perfectly understandable. It is just a question we ask in advance because not everyone can sit in on this case…I really appreciate your honesty,” said the lawyer.

Another potential juror who was a past victim of domestic violence expressed concern with her ability to act as a fair and impartial juror given the feelings that might resurface while talking about this issue.

After a brief break and discussion between the judge and counsel, multiple jurors were excused and sent home.

Jury selection continues Tuesday.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Anna Olsen is a recent UC Berkeley graduate originally from Seattle, WA. She double majored in law and global studies and plans to head to law school after taking a gap year to become a juvenile defense attorney.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for