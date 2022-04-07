LA District Attorney Endorses Senate Bill 986 to Curb Catalytic Converter Thefts

By Paulina Buelna

SACRAMENTO, CA – In recent years, California has witnessed an increase in catalytic converter thefts, and to combat the thefts, a state Senate committee this week passed a bill to hopefully decrease the number of thefts.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón has shown his support for the bill, noting, “These thefts continue to take place in Los Angeles County and throughout the state of California. (The) approval is the first step toward protecting our community members from catalytic converter theft.”

The bill is set to prohibit automobile dealers and retailers from selling a new or used vehicle unless the car’s vehicle identification number (VIN) has been engraved or etched onto its catalytic converter, if the vehicle has one (all electric vehicles produce zero pollution, and don’t need the device).A

And it would also require core recyclers to record any unique identification number etched or engraved on a catalytic converter in addition to all other current identification requirements.

Since California is among the top five states for catalytic converter thefts the senate hopes this bill will lower the number of thefts in the coming years.

