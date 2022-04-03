Man Begs Judge to Sentence Him Immediately, Detailing Racist Encounters While in Custody at Local Jail

By Gracy Joslin

WOODLAND, CA – In Yolo County Superior Court Friday, Conte Watson accepted a plea, knowing it will result in a 10 year prison sentence – but charged he did took the deal because of racially targeted harassment he is experiencing while in custody.

Watson is awaiting sentencing regarding multiple felonies related to pimping, pandering, assault with firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, sodomy by force and violence, threats of crime with intent to terrorize and the possession of metal knuckles.

At the beginning of the hearing regarding these charges, Deputy Public Defender Peter Borruso requested the case be moved to sentencing immediately, but Judge David Rosenberg and Deputy District Attorney Garrett Hamilton both disapproved.

Judge Rosenberg noted, “today is not a good day to sentence. It’s the largest calendar I have ever had with 110 cases. There is just no time available.”

PD Borruso requested that the case rather than sentencing, enter into a plea immediately, which Judge Rosenberg permitted.

Following, Judge Rosenberg gave Watson the chance to address the court in which he expressed, “I want to be sentenced as soon as possible.”

Watson then detailed the wrongful treatment he claims to face daily, noting that people have been spitting in his food and he is constantly being addressed by others with racial slurs.

Watson eventually ended by expressing, “that’s what’s going on and no one’s doing nothing about it.”

Judge Rosenberg acknowledged the hardship the defendant is facing and apologized that Watson is having to go through it.

In the end, Judge Rosenberg reassured him that he is going to sentence him as soon as the law allows, thus within the next 20 court days.

