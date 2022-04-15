Breaking News
Man in Trial, Facing Murder Charges in Incident, Day after Bail Release from Another Case

By Jaanvi Kaur

OAKLAND, CA – A murder trial proceeded here in Alameda County Superior Court this week for William Hommert, 27, who allegedly murdered Lance Barr, 24, on Oct. 2, 2020—just a day after Hommert was released after being found guilty in another case.

A day prior to the alleged murder incident, Hommert was released on $75,000 bail regarding another Oakland case where he was found guilty of possession of a loaded firearm as well as the possession of a controlled substance.

The murder of Barr occurred on October 2, 2020, as a result of a personal altercation between Barr and Hommert, claimed the prosecution, who said on the night in question, William Hommert, with the help of Trevor Simpson, shot and killed Lance Barr in his vehicle on MacArthur Boulevard.

Both Hommert and Simpson are charged with his death. Hommert is facing more than 23 charges and Simpson is charged as an accessory to the crime.

Officer Aracely Preciado testified a woman near the area called the police after hear multiple gunshots nearby and witnessing a black BMW drive off.

In his testimony he stated he saw the victim dead in the driver’s seat of a black Lexus on a corner of MacArthur Boulevard. The car was idling, facing westbound, with the window down.

Officer Preciado also testified to discovering two expended cartridge casings parallel to the edge of the driver’s side of the vehicle

Having knowledge of a wide range in weaponry, Officer Preciado was able to identify the live round as a semi-automatic rifle.

The ongoing murder trial reconvenes next Tuesday with more witness testimony.

Jaanvi is a first year undergraduate student at UC Berkeley majoring in Legal Studies and minoring in Human Rights. She plans to graduate Spring 2025 and is interested in human rights law and attending law school.

