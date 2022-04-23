Breaking News
Man Leads Cops in High Speed Chase, after Claiming COVID to Skip Court

in: Breaking News, Vanguard Court Watch
By Nora Dahl

MODESTO, CA – Paul Duffle was late for a hearing here in Stanislaus County Superior Court in January, but it wasn’t because he couldn’t drive fast—he showed he could do that after leading police officers on a merry vehicle chase.

Duffle’s hearing last week, then, was long overdue. He was originally supposed to be in court Jan. 27 for allegedly being in possession of a firearm. But he never showed up to court that day. He had his defense attorney deliver a message on his behalf to the court…that he had COVID-19.

Duffle claimed he had received a positive COVID test the day before his planned hearing, from the Walgreens on McHenry Avenue in his hometown of Modesto, CA. However, Duffle asserted that since he is unsheltered, his stuff and the paper copy of his COVID test had been stolen.

A few days later, on Feb. 4, Duffle led the Modesto Police Department on a lengthy vehicle pursuit. Duffle allegedly had an illegal foreign firearm on him, as police chased him in his car for a couple of miles.

The prosecution noted the contradictory nature of Duffle claiming to have COVID yet simultaneously leading a government agency on a vehicle pursuit while committing felonies.

Duffle was now being charged with the possession of two firearms, one of which is foreign, and an undisclosed vandalism count, and the prosecution asked for $195,000 bail.

Each of Duffle’s three felonies were set for separate preliminary hearings within the next month, assuming Duffle decides to attend.

About The Author

Nora Dahl is a second year History of Public Policy and Law major, and English minor, at UC Santa Barbara. She enjoys writing, advocating for social justice, and pyschology. Nora speaks fluent Norwegian and English. She plans to graduate Spring 2024, and hopes to attend law school.

