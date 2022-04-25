Man Released on Own Recognizance to Continue Cancer Treatment

By Matthew Torres

WOODLAND, CA – During a man’s arraignment hearing in Yolo County Superior Court Friday, he asked to be released on his own recognizance (OR) to continue his radiation treatment, despite a pending felony charge.

The court agreed and released him until his next court date in May.

Thomas Nelson is being charged with felony possession of a prohibited weapon, specifically a billy club, to which he’s pleaded not guilty. This alleged offense occurred while he was on probation.

Deputy Public Defender Peter Borruso requested that Nelson be released on OR so his client can continue receiving the radiation treatment. He was recently diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer that has spread throughout his body.

DPD Borruso also noted that Nelson has physically changed dramatically in the last eight months.

Deputy District Attorney Melinda Aiello stated her concerns about Nelson’s release, mainly that he was only recently placed on probation in February and he has already been charged with a new offense.

“Nelson knows that [his diagnosis] does not give him an excuse to not follow the law, but I’m not sure that offense is so egregious that it requires him to remain in custody,” agreed DPD Borruso.

The court spoke with his probation officer and they were in agreement with Nelson being released on his probation terms. His preliminary hearing has been set for May 12.

