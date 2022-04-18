Man Withdraws Not Guilty Plea and Enters No Contest Plea

By Natalia Ruvalcaba

VENTURA, CA – In Ventura County Superior Court late last week, Ramon Trujillo Ravelo withdrew his not guilty plea and entered a plea of no contest to committing a serious felony and causing great bodily injury or harm.

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Leija reported to Judge Bruce Young that the DDA’s disposition was six years as opposed to the court’s position of four years, eight months.

Ravelo was assisted by a Spanish interpreter and indicated that he wanted to accept the court’s offer of a four-year eight-month prison sentence.

Judge Young noted that there would be no jury trial despite a preliminary hearing that took place on Jan. 31. During the time of this hearing, Deputy Public Defender Ashley Correa cross-examined witnesses and challenged evidence, because Ravelo had previously entered a not guilty plea.

DDA Leija reviewed the felony disposition statement signed, noting a no-contest plea employs the same effect as a guilty plea. In addition, she stated, “As part of your plea today, (the prosecution) will dismiss one or more charges or allegations against you.”

Counts 1 and 2, under the man’s violation of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated on Dec. 23, 2018, were accepted as a no-contest plea by the court, and a probation sentencing hearing was set for May 26.

Judge Young indicated that there would be multiple victim impact statements held before the court, and thus ample time needs to be made aware of, in order to “give this the time that this case deserves.”

