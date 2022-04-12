Manhattan DA Declares Investigation Concerning Trump Administration will Remain Secret

By Mathew Seibert

MANHATTAN, NY – Former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization are under investigation by experienced white-collar prosecutors, assured Manhattan District Attorney’s Office this week after identifying some concern from the public regarding the organization’s leadership.

“The team working on this investigation is composed of dedicated, experienced career prosecutors. They are going through documents, interviewing witnesses, and exploring evidence not previously explored” said DA Alvin Bragg.

Their long and proud tradition of white-collar prosecutors are working countless hours to investigate thoroughly and to follow the facts without fear, added Bragg.

Chief of the Investigation Division, Susan Hoffinger, leads the investigative team and has decades of experience as an Assistant District Attorney.

“As a state prosecutor and a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, I successfully brought cases involving money laundering, witness tampering, mortgage fraud, official misconduct, and bribery. I went wherever the facts took me, prosecuting two mayors, a city council member, an FBI agent, a former Senate Majority Leader, a District Attorney, and business executives.” said Hoffinger.

“As the Chief Deputy at the New York State Attorney General’s Office, I oversaw the successful litigation against the former President, his family, and the Trump Foundation,” Hoffinger added.

“I understand the public desire to know more about our investigative steps. But the law requires secrecy during an investigation. It is a felony in New York for a prosecutor to disclose grand jury matters. And for good reason.” said Hoffinger.

The DA Office statement explained the concerns Hoffinger has regarding the disclosure of information about the investigation, noting that not only could it affect witness testimony or lead to witness tampering, but it could affect a defendant’s right to a fair trial.

The DA’s Office will not be discussing their investigative steps nor any grand jury matters, said the statement.

