Marilyn Mosby Announces Re-Election Bid for Baltimore City State Attorney

By Jaanvi Kaur and Catherine Hamilton

BALTIMORE, MD – Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore City State Attorney, has decided to run for re-election for a third term in office, and launched her first campaign video, “We’re Built for This,” outlining her past successes of the seven and half years in office as well as her plans for the future.

In the video, Mosby states, “Looking forward, there is still so much more work to be done; but I am more confident than ever that Baltimore is on the verge of scripting out greatest chapter ever.”

In 2014, Mosby shocked the city when she beat her better-funded opponent by a near double-digit margin in the Democratic primary and earned 94 percent of the vote in the general election. In 2016, she earned 49.4 percent in the primary and 93.7 percent in the general election.

In the past seven years, Mosby has been in the State’s Attorney’s Office, they’ve maintained roughly a 90 percent conviction rate for violent crimes, an 88 percent conviction rate for mandatory minimum eligible cases, and a 92 percent conviction rate for repeat offenders of violent offenses.

These rates, Mosby claims, either matched or surpassed previous conviction rates over the last 10 years– prior to Mosby’s term.

During her tenure, Baltimore has had four mayors, five police commissioners, as well as reports from the Department of Justice that showed a pattern of discriminatory policy, a federal consent decree, and a police corruption scandal from the Gun Trace Task Force.

Mosby’s progressive criminal justice policies have made her model considered a driving progressive force for twenty-first century prosecution. Recently, Mosby created the first Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) in California, a unit that examines claims of wrongful convictions. Twelve individuals as of now have been released because of this unit.

Her creation the Sentencing Review Unit (SRU) also reviews excessive sentences for juvenile lifers and the elderly. The SRU advocated for the release of Maryland’s longest serving female prisoner. The SRU has released 23 individuals as of yet.

Additionally, Mosby claims she has taken steps to decriminalize drug possession and sex work, allowing her office’s budget to focus more on reducing violent crime.

She has also overseen the new youth-centered programs like Aim 2 B ‘more, the Junior State’s Attorney Program, and Great Expectations. She has also brought back nine community liaison positions to increase community engagement, her campaign said.

