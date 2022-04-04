Monday Morning Thoughts: The Fiscal Benefits of the Proposed DiSC Project

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The city of Davis has long faced a revenue shortfall that has largely been placed off budget in the form of deferred maintenance and unmet needs. Over the last decade however, the city’s efforts to attempt to shore up these problems have met with resistance from the voters—in 2016, the voters voted down Nishi with its modest R&D component, they also voted down in 2018 a parcel tax for roads, and in 2020, DISC.

Had the voters approved all three, much of the city’s funding deficit would be gone at this point.

However, it is a reminder that, at this point, one project will not solve the problem. Still, the contribution that DiSC 2022 would make is not insignificant. At a projected $3.88 million in revenue at build out, the project would definitely close the gap. Still, it is half the size of the 2020 project and about one-quarter of the original 400 acres that came forward in 2014.

While I understand there is a natural tendency to ask where the rest of the money comes from—but the ability to wipe out perhaps one-third or more of the city’s shortfall should not be sneezed at.

Here we are more than a decade into the discussion and Davis still has the same problems.

As Rob White put it back in 2014, “One major reason that innovation parks are being discussed is the recognition that there is a significant need to increase the amount of revenues coming into the city to pay for maintenance and upgrades of existing amenities—things like parks, bike paths, streets, swimming pools and public facilities.”

He notes, as we often have, “Our sales tax collection is about half of that in a comparable community. Davis also has a lower comparable citywide property tax total because the community has not experienced significant resetting of values over the past few decades and has not built new housing stock.”

Two years later, our analysis found that Davis continued to lack in per capita retail sales. In fact, Davis had about half the per capita retail sales as Woodland and less one third that of West Sacramento.

In 2021-22, the city’s general fund was just under $73 million. That’s not an absurdly high $1000 per person. However, the revenue from the city’s two largest sources of tax revenue—property and sales tax—is just under $42 million. $16.9 million of that is from sales tax.

If you want to understand the potential of economic development, note that for the last decade both major Second street projects—Mori Seiki and Target—are in the top 25 of sales tax generators for the city as well as in the top 12 of property tax generators.

In fact, combined, only Sutter Hospital generates more property tax than two Second Street businesses, at just under one percent of the city’s taxable value.

Even at $1 to $1.5 million in sales tax, those two properties are still a small drop in the bucket compared to the city’s overall sales tax take.

Mori Seiki gives us an idea of scale. DiSC 2022 contains about 1.34 million square feet of commercial space. Mori Seiki is currently using about 85,000 square feet. That means it could generate 15 Mori Seiki equivalent sized companies with its property and sales tax potential. If it did, it would dwarf the modest $3.88 million in revenue projections for DiSC.

That’s obviously not likely to occur, but it gives a sense for the potential even a 100-acre property has for commercial development if fully realized.

Neither Mori Seiki nor Target alone were ever going to save the city—and neither is DiSC 2022. The Studio 30 report projected the need at one to two peripheral properties plus Nishi. Right now, we are only proposing about 100 of those 400-plus acres.

One project isn’t going to save the city’s finances. What it will do is solve one big piece of the puzzle.

Dave Hart made an insightful comment on Sunday.

He wrote, “Why do I keep having the feeling that voting no on DISC because the city has been profligate in spending decisions in the past is like saying I won’t take that job that gives me an extra $10,000 a year because I’ll just fritter it away on beer and fried food?”

The city clearly is in need of additional revenue. Moreover, the city spending rate is really not out of line for a city of this size.

Am I concerned with some of the costs the city is adding, for instance Mace Blvd. and the ladder truck? Absolutely. Do I believe we need a more robust cost containment program and to tie more spending either paired with cuts or additional sources of revenue? Absolutely.

But overall, as I believed in 2014, I believe today that Davis at this point primarily has a revenue problem, not a spending problem. When you see those per capita sales numbers, you realize we would not be having this conversation if we even had Woodland’s per capita retail sales level.

Over the weekend, I noted some of the research occurring at UC Davis. Yesterday, Tim Keller speaking at a Measure H kick-off event, noted that Davis is losing a major company soon because it lacks the space to grow. It’s a company that started out at the incubator Inventopia—California Culture, which produces sustainable and ethical chocolate (chocolate is one of the most exploitative industries and they have developed the technology to grow chocolate in a lab, environmentally and labor friendly).

That’s a perpetual problem that we keep seeing—Davis develops great companies, but can’t keep them in order to reap the benefits of their sales and property tax in the future. That’s a problem that DiSC is attempting to solve.