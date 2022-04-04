Breaking News
Monday Morning Thoughts: The Fiscal Benefits of the Proposed DiSC Project

By David M. Greenwald
Davis, CA – The city of Davis has long faced a revenue shortfall that has largely been placed off budget in the form of deferred maintenance and unmet needs.  Over the last decade however, the city’s efforts to attempt to shore up these problems have met with resistance from the voters—in 2016, the voters voted down Nishi with its modest R&D component, they also voted down in 2018 a parcel tax for roads, and in 2020, DISC.

Had the voters approved all three, much of the city’s funding deficit would be gone at this point.

However, it is a reminder that, at this point, one project will not solve the problem.  Still, the contribution that DiSC 2022 would make is not insignificant.  At a projected $3.88 million in revenue at build out, the project would definitely close the gap.  Still, it is half the size of the 2020 project and about one-quarter of the original 400 acres that came forward in 2014.

While I understand there is a natural tendency to ask where the rest of the money comes from—but the ability to wipe out perhaps one-third or more of the city’s shortfall should not be sneezed at.

Here we are more than a decade into the discussion and Davis still has the same problems.

As Rob White put it back in 2014, “One major reason that innovation parks are being discussed is the recognition that there is a significant need to increase the amount of revenues coming into the city to pay for maintenance and upgrades of existing amenities—things like parks, bike paths, streets, swimming pools and public facilities.”

He notes, as we often have, “Our sales tax collection is about half of that in a comparable community. Davis also has a lower comparable citywide property tax total because the community has not experienced significant resetting of values over the past few decades and has not built new housing stock.”

Two years later, our analysis found that Davis continued to lack in per capita retail sales.  In fact, Davis had about half the per capita retail sales as Woodland and less one third that of West Sacramento.

In 2021-22, the city’s general fund was just under $73 million.  That’s not an absurdly high $1000 per person.  However, the revenue from the city’s two largest sources of tax revenue—property and sales tax—is just under $42 million.  $16.9 million of that is from sales tax.

If you want to understand the potential of economic development, note that for the last decade both major Second street projects—Mori Seiki and Target—are in the top 25 of sales tax generators for the city as well as in the top 12 of property tax generators.

In fact, combined, only Sutter Hospital generates more property tax than two Second Street businesses, at just under one percent of the city’s taxable value.

Even at $1 to $1.5 million in sales tax, those two properties are still a small drop in the bucket compared to the city’s overall sales tax take.

Mori Seiki gives us an idea of scale.  DiSC 2022 contains about 1.34 million square feet of commercial space.  Mori Seiki is currently using about 85,000 square feet.  That means it could generate 15 Mori Seiki equivalent sized companies with its property and sales tax potential.  If it did, it would dwarf the modest $3.88 million in revenue projections for DiSC.

That’s obviously not likely to occur, but it gives a sense for the potential even a 100-acre property has for commercial development if fully realized.

Neither Mori Seiki nor Target alone were ever going to save the city—and neither is DiSC 2022.  The Studio 30 report projected the need at one to two peripheral properties plus Nishi.  Right now, we are only proposing about 100 of those 400-plus acres.

One project isn’t going to save the city’s finances.  What it will do is solve one big piece of the puzzle.

Dave Hart made an insightful comment on Sunday.

He wrote, “Why do I keep having the feeling that voting no on DISC because the city has been profligate in spending decisions in the past is like saying I won’t take that job that gives me an extra $10,000 a year because I’ll just fritter it away on beer and fried food?”

The city clearly is in need of additional revenue.  Moreover, the city spending rate is really not out of line for a city of this size.

Am I concerned with some of the costs the city is adding, for instance Mace Blvd. and the ladder truck?  Absolutely.  Do I believe we need a more robust cost containment program and to tie more spending either paired with cuts or additional sources of revenue?  Absolutely.

But overall, as I believed in 2014, I believe today that Davis at this point primarily has a revenue problem, not a spending problem.  When you see those per capita sales numbers, you realize we would not be having this conversation if we even had Woodland’s per capita retail sales level.

Over the weekend, I noted some of the research occurring at UC Davis.  Yesterday, Tim Keller speaking at a Measure H kick-off event, noted that Davis is losing a major company soon because it lacks the space to grow.  It’s a company that started out at the incubator Inventopia—California Culture, which produces sustainable and ethical chocolate (chocolate is one of the most exploitative industries and they have developed the technology to grow chocolate in a lab, environmentally and labor friendly).

That’s a perpetual problem that we keep seeing—Davis develops great companies, but can’t keep them in order to reap the benefits of their sales and property tax in the future.  That’s a problem that DiSC is attempting to solve.

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

6 thoughts on “Monday Morning Thoughts: The Fiscal Benefits of the Proposed DiSC Project”

  1. Matt Williams

    There are so many points to address in this article, but let’s start with this one:

    in 2016, the voters voted down Nishi with its modest R&D component, they also voted down in 2018 a parcel tax for roads, and in 2020, DISC.

    Had the voters approved all three, much of the city’s funding deficit would be gone at this point.

    .
    The 2018 Parcel Tax for roads absolutely would be generating revenue now … an estimated $2.8 million for 10 years before expiring.

    2016 Nishi more than likely would be in the same situation that 2018 Nishi currently is … waiting for Union Pacific, UCD and the City to successfully negotiate an agreement for the tunnel from Nishi to Campus. Under Proposition 13 Property Taxes for land do not increase when the land is put to new use by an existing owner.  So the City does not receive any additional revenue until construction has commenced.  It may not be until construction of individual buildings has been completed.  Bill Marshall can clarify that for us.  So, more likely than not, no additional revenue to the City from 2016 Nishi at this time.

    If 2020 DISC had been approved, it would currently be in the midst of its entitlements paperwork stage.  Phase 1 with all its pre-work on the capital infrastructure of the site would not have started, and as noted in the most recent EPS financial analysis, the best case scenario for Phase 1 net revenue is less than 10% of the Full Buildout net revenue ($0.33 million per year versus $3.88 million per year in the case of DiSC 2022).

    So, other than the Roadways Tax revenue, the $14.55 million per year Shortfall would not be reduced if the voters had decided differently in 2016 or 2020.

    It is worth noting that :
    — a few months after the 2016 Nishi vote was announced the City published its first estimate of the Shortfall in the Forecast section of the FY 2017-18 Budget.  That shortfall over 20-years was $7.8 million.
    — In the FY 2018-19 Budget the City reported that the Shortfall had grown to $8.6 million.
    — In the FY 2019-20 Budget the Shortfall had grown again to $10.0 million.
    — Then in January 2020 the City’s consultant told the FBC it was up to $12.9 Million.
    — And in May 2020 in a report to Council about where we stood at the beginning of the COVID pandemic it had reached $14.5 million.

    If the City had shared with the voting public just how massive the size of the deferred maintenance of roads had become … $59 million over 20 years in the May 2020 report to Council … then the voters would have understood why the Roadways Tax of $99 per parcel per year was so necessary and important.  The moral of the story is that if you are going to ask for taxes you need to do a good job of educating the public on (1) why the taxes are needed, and (2) how the tax money will be used.  Davis did neither in 2016.

  2. Matt Williams

    If you want to understand the potential of economic development, note that for the last decade both major Second street projects—Mori Seiki and Target—are in the top 25 of sales tax generators for the city as well as in the top 12 of property tax generators.

    .
    David, the Mori Seiki and Target examples illuminate an interesting property tax generation situation.  What you are saying appears to be that property tax generation is a logical bi-product of economic development, and since both Mori Seiki and Target have both been in Davis for over a decade, there is considerable data/evidence to clearly support that.

    So, my question to you (and anyone else that cares to weigh in) is “Given the existence of that clear evidence, why hasn’t the City made any effort to put together a professional Economic Development Plan and share that plan with the city’s residents and businesses? By being unwilling to take that simple planning step, the City (both Council and staff leadership) appear to be saying that such a plan has no value. Being unwilling to commit the effort to have and share a plan seems to say that they don’t believe in the end result.”
     

    1. Don Shor

      why hasn’t the City made any effort to put together a professional Economic Development Plan and share that plan with the city’s residents and businesses?

      Because it would be a complete and total waste of time.

      1. David Greenwald Post author

        I asked that question three or so years ago and the answer was that the city spent a considerable amount of time and engagement when it developed the dispersed model through Studio 30 and felt that the circumstances didn’t warrant a revision. Given how long it has taken to update the downtown specific plan and do the general plan update, it seemed a wise course. Personally I think we need a dedicated economic development staff, but that would take resources that we don’t currently have. One way to ensure that there won’t be either a plan or staff is to defeat DiSC. That will probably set back economic development efforts by at least a decade, maybe longer.

  3. Ron Oertel

    He wrote, “Why do I keep having the feeling that voting no on DISC because the city has been profligate in spending decisions in the past is like saying I won’t take that job that gives me an extra $10,000 a year because I’ll just fritter it away on beer and fried food?”

    And, why would you, if that’s what you’ve repeatedly done in the past?  And are still doing so now, even without getting the $10,000 per year?

    Isn’t that exactly what drug addicts/alcoholics, and those addicted to fast food do?

    It would be interesting to see how the fiscal situation is (now) in cities that have already committed the money that they had been receiving from retail, given the impacts of the pandemic (and the rise of the Internet).

    No doubt, the government receives a lot more property tax (per parcel) in Davis, then they do for similar parcels in other nearby cities.

    So far, no one has been able to explain why the existing commercial development (e.g., along Second Street) hasn’t been sufficient.

  4. David Greenwald Post author

    Didn’t make it into the article, but I did a quick comparative look at Roseville v. Davis

    Roseville: 135,000

    Davis: 70,000

    Roseville General Plan $176 million

    Davis: $72 million

    So per capita, Roseville spends about $1300 per person while Davis spends just about $1000 per person, which means that per capita their spending is 30% higher.

