My View: Housing Issue Loomed Large in Special Assembly Election

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

San Francisco, CA – If we are looking at issues that might resonate just over a month from now elsewhere in the state, the lessons of the special Assembly election point to an important issue—housing.

This week Matt Haney overwhelmingly defeated David Campos to win the Assembly seat vacated by David Chu, when he was appointed as San Francisco City Attorney. What was striking was the margin of victory 63-37, when the margin in the February primary with four candidates was almost dead even at 37-36.

There are a lot of factors here, including very strong labor backing, with Haney calling the endorsements from both AFSCME and SEIU “the most pivotal moment in this campaign.”

But a huge factor was housing.

The San Francisco Standard noted that “housing discussions dominated the race, and YIMBY Action’s Endorsement of Haney received a lot of attention.

The Standard noted that Haney faced a YIMBY in his 2018 supervisor race and “his evolving stance on building more homes over the last year or so—some political observers called it a calculated shift—played a huge role in differentiating himself from Campos.”

Indeed, in that 2018 race, he won his seat easily despite opposing Senator Wiener’s SB 35 housing bill and “offering limp support of development projects outside of District 6.”

The Standard noted, “His more recent about-face on housing helped him secure the support of YIMBY Action and other pro-housing groups in the city, a crucial step in differentiating himself from Campos.”

“It took [Haney] a while,” said Laura Foote, the executive director of pro-housing group YIMBY Action, which endorsed Haney after working with him during his three-plus years as a supervisor. “He had to go through the experience of seeing all the roadblocks to building housing in San Francisco.”

In an interview with the Standard, he told them that “his previous agnosticism on building more housing outside of District 6—as well as his temporary opposition to Scott Wiener’s aggressive housing bills in the state Senate—should be viewed as part of the legislative process.”

“A narrative catches and it holds, but the reality is I’ve been pro-housing, and I will continue to be in a different role,” Haney said. “My version of progressivism has always been rooted in listening to people and responding to the real concerns that they have, and not governing in a way that dismisses the concerns and experience of my constituents.”

Mission Local went further, arguing this was a wake-up call for progressives to more strongly support housing.

Joe Eskenazi argues, “On a local level, it’s still not a winning proposition for an aspiring Board candidate to call for more market-rate construction in his or her district.” However, “On a citywide level, however, it’s a no-brainer: It’s hard to come up with counter-arguments for broad, ambiguous calls for more housing. Haney read the room. Progressives will have to do this, too.”

Those of you in Davis reading this should keep this in mind as well. And it may explain why voters in Davis will oppose housing proposals but support councilmembers willing to build more housing.

The key in San Francisco: “It is not enough to discount why construction is a negative. Progressives, on a citywide level, will have to have answers for the many city residents who, even with decent incomes, cannot dream of buying a home and cementing a future here. Progressive solutions will have to be that—solutions. It’s not enough anymore to deflect.”

Eskenazi notes, “When I asked leading progressives what they’d tell people who can’t plan for futures in San Francisco—people for whom the strident simplicity of ‘build more housing’ holds a tantalizing appeal—I receive a barrage of responses. “

He said that the responses include: “Combat evictions, squeeze out inclusionary housing in any and all ways possible, establish a vacancy tax, and lean heavily into social housing.”

But he argues, “None of these is as cogent as ‘build more housing.’”

Or as Supervisor Aaron Peskin, a leading progressive, put it, “We need to have a snappy answer to the vexing issues du jour: Those are housing/housing affordability and homelessness… It’s got to be better than ‘we’re trying.’”

How will this dynamic play out in places like Davis? That’s an interesting question. The majority of the residents are, of course, renters—but in terms of voters, homeowners are more likely to vote and in a smaller election like the one expected on June 7, they could dominate.

For a project like DiSC then, people who are directly impacted by the project back in 2020 overwhelmingly voted against it. The rest of the city supported it but not by near enough margins to overcome that resistance.

However in the same election, in the two districts where a more pro-housing incumbent faced a slow growther, the pro-housing side won overwhelmingly.

The Vanguard has received reports that mailers in both Dan Carson and Gloria Partida’s districts have heavily targeted the incumbents.

Can a message that Davis needs more housing—that housing is unaffordable to young workers and Davis needs more jobs and more revenue—resonate? It’s possible.

The voters were willing to overwhelming support Nishi in 2018—the difference was that seemed to have very limited impacts on near neighbors and the city.

Still, is housing is a concern to voters that could very well help shape the dynamics of the last six weeks of the DiSC campaign as well as the potential council races this fall.