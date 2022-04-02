Breaking News
My View: Innovation in Food Productivity Will Be the Key to Feeding the World as Soon as 2050; UC Davis Could Be Leading the Way on Such Efforts

Breaking News, City of Davis, Economic Development, Environment, Food Issues, UC Davis
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – In February Councilmember Dan Carson made the comment that “this innovation center could help save our planet.”

He explained, “Our UC Davis colleagues are now managing $968 million in research. Every year. They’re leading in ag tech and sustainability. They’re going to lead to new basic research, but they’re also going to get us to products and things that will help address climate change and prevent it, but also things that if climate change is going to happen, help us adjust and cope with it.”

Some of the Vanguard commenters had a field day with the comment.

I was reminded of the comment earlier this week when someone noted “in light of the coming world food shortages that we’re all being warned about should we really be taking farmland permanently out of circulation?”

While it would seem that in light of potential food shortages saving as much agricultural land will be a key to the future, the reality is that—with projected population growth along with an intensification of climate change—the key to the future is going to be more food production and really more caloric capacity on existing land.

A 2019 study by the World Resources Institute, an environmental group, found an extremely daunting challenge.  In short, the population was expected to grow from just over 7 billion at the time of the study to around 10 billion by 2050.

Based on current trends, the study found that the world would need to produce 56 percent more calories in 2050 than it did in 2010.

This a 56-percent food gap.

Worse yet, as the world grows in affluence, “Consumption of milk and meat—foods that rely heavily on pasture for their production—is likely to grow by 68 percent. These rates of growth exceed those that prevailed from 1962 to 2010.”

There is a myth that is frequently cited, saying “the world already has an overabundance of food and could meet future needs without producing more food.”  The study found this to be based “on an unrealistic, even if desirable, hypothetical.”  Namely, “it presumes that the world not only consumes fewer animal products per person, as this report encourages, but by 2050 eliminates nearly all meat consumption; that people shift from meat to vegetables and legumes and consume the same high-yield crops now used for animal feed; that all food loss and waste is eliminated; and that food is distributed just enough and no more than to meet nutritional needs of every person in the world.”

The study notes, “One strategy to close the food gap could be to clear more land for agriculture—but at the cost of great harm to forests and other ecosystems and the people who depend on them, and large releases of stored carbon from vegetation and soils. Today, croplands and pasture occupy roughly half of all vegetated land.”

They note, “Our target is to hold agricultural land area—cropland and pastureland—to the area used in 2010.”

That doesn’t sound that realistic either, without greatly increasing the density of existing cities.

The study notes, “The land gap is thus the difference between the projected area of land needed to meet global food demand in 2050 and the amount of land in agricultural use in 2010.”

They explain, “The size of the land gap depends on how quickly crop and livestock yields can be improved. If the world were to experience no gains in crop and pasture yields and no moderation in demand for food (what we call our ‘no productivity gains after 2010’ scenario), agricultural land would expand by 3.3 billion hectares, virtually eliminating the world’s forests and savannas.”

The key to feeding the world is going to be developing the technology to improve productivity.

And who could lead the way on such technology?  How about UC Davis?

A couple of articles illustrate the potential.

From January, UC Davis Magazine ran a story, “Cultivated Bacon: Is Cultivated Meat a Viable Prospect to Feed the World?”

The prospect here is not exactly appetizing to this vegetarian, but they are looking into the possibility of “actual flesh grown under lab conditions instead of being harvested from an animal or fish.”

They note, “Some see this ‘cultivated meat’ as promising lower environmental impacts or a way to enjoy meat without the need to slaughter and process animals. In any case, it’s set off an investment boom in recent years as startups vie for the technology that could win an entire new food sector.”

“The societal need is to provide dietary protein for a growing population,” said David Block, professor and chair of the UC Davis Department of Viticulture and Enology and professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering. “If the current food system can’t expand, we have to come up with alternatives.”

And in fact, UC Davis reports that Professor Block leads a UC Davis team that was awarded a National Science Foundation grant in September 2020 to study cultivated meat.

“The grant grew out of the UC Davis Cultivated Meat Consortium, established in 2019 under the Biotechnology Program. With support from two nonprofits, the Good Food Institute and New Harvest, the consortium aims to meet needs of the new industry for research and growing interest from graduate students.”

Meanwhile, a more traditional research endeavor is the $15 million UC Davis-led research into climate change-resistant wheat.

A release from UC Davis in February notes, “Wheat products account for roughly 20% of what people eat every day around the globe. As climate changes, wheat crops must adapt to new weather patterns to keep up with demand.”

The University of California, Davis, is leading a five-year, $15 million research project to accelerate wheat breeding to meet those new climate realities, as well as to train a new generation of plant breeders.

“Everything is less stable,” said Jorge Dubcovsky, a plant sciences distinguished professor who is leading the grant research. “Everything is changing so you need to be fast. You need to be able to adapt fast.”

“Breeding crops for the future will require new traits, breeding platforms built for quick transfer of traits to elite cultivars, coordination of breeding efforts in public and private domains, and training for current and future plant breeders and researchers,” NIFA said in an announcement about this grant and others related to breeding.

Once again the opportunity exists to take research and put it to market—and that research is happening at UC Davis and that market is likely to be happening in the Sacramento Region, perhaps even in Davis itself.

The key to the future is thus going to be the ability to create more productive food production methods that can close that 56-percent food gap.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard.

13 thoughts on "My View: Innovation in Food Productivity Will Be the Key to Feeding the World as Soon as 2050; UC Davis Could Be Leading the Way on Such Efforts"

  1. Ron Oertel

    Davis, CA – In February Councilmember Dan Carson made the comment that “this innovation center could help save our planet.”

    Using this logic, the “innovation center” planned for Woodland (after failing in Davis, and adding 1,600 homes during its move up Highway 113) could “help save our planet”. (Sometime, I’ll have calculate how many “houses per mile” resulted from that.)

    So could the one that was originally planned on campus, before Dan and his neighbors sued UC Davis regarding its plans. (If he and others hadn’t done so, might our planet have been “saved” by now?)

  2. Ron Glick

    Well duh David. I’ve been writing about this for years on here. Katahi talked about this years ago when she initiated the World Food Center.

    Way before that I was reading about UC Davis ag innovations in high school before you were born. Without UCD there probably wouldn’t be a local walnut industry. I learned that in the 1970’s.

    Just in the time that you have been doing the Vanguard, UCD has made major contributions to rust resistance in wheat, leading to more certain crop yields in parts of Africa and Asia.

    More recently, the work of Doug Cooks lab, partially funded by Mars, has made breakthrough advances in Chickpea genetics, an important food in India.

    Why do you think so many international students want to be here? My wife’s father came here on an Fulbright Scholarship decades ago.

    Yet the great irony is that your beloved Measure J hasn’t protected farmland it has only changed the farmland developed from land used for commodity production to land used for ag research like the fields where West Village is located. So once again your argument, while valid, is undermined by your own political choices.

     

    1. Ron Oertel

      There is no connection between UCD and DiSC, some 4-5 miles away.

      But let’s not pretend that everything UCD does is planet-saving, in the first place.  I believe this (first) article is pretty old article, but still:

      “The future of a major research deal between UC Davis and the Monsanto corporation brings the role of the university into bold relief. How far can a university go in collaborating with private industry before its mission of contributing to basic knowledge becomes distorted? How will we know when it’s gone too far?
      UC Davis faculty currently receive nearly $10 million in research contracts from the private sector- more than a few of them, according to UCD officials, with Monsanto. Even the most ardent opponents of large scale pact with Monsanto do not oppose contracts between individual professors and companies.
      What then to make of a potential agreement between UCD and Monsanto, which could include the location of a Monsanto research facility on or near the campus as well as a broad range of research agreements with faculty? The benefits to UC Davis are obvious: a continuous flow of money; access to Monsanto’s proprietary information and cutting-edge technologies; university patents whose licensing fees can fatten UCD’s wallet. For some, the question is how a university can afford not to have an arrangement with a company like Monsanto.

       

      https://nature.berkeley.edu/srr/Alliance/novartis/davis.htm

      And then there’s things like this:

       

      UC Davis Sued for Failing to Release Public Records on GMOs and Pesticides

       

      https://usrtk.org/news-releases/uc-davis-sued-for-failing-to-release-public-records-on-gmos-and-pesticides/

       

      1. Alan Miller

        Personally, I’d love to see UCD move away from Monsanto and other giants and pesticides and GMOs and lions and tigers and bears, and almonds — into how to feed a world off small organic farms and rid the world of pesticides.  But that’s just me.

        First step of course is to drastically reduce world population.  This would also reduce pollutants that are implicated in the increase in world temperature.  I tried to do this by engineering Covid-19 and releasing it upon the world.  Unfortunately, Operating Warp Speed got ahead of the intended death toll and the reduction in world population was much less than intended.

        1. Ron Oertel

          Or, they could do this (from the Vanguard article, above):

          The prospect here is not exactly appetizing to this vegetarian, but they are looking into the possibility of “actual flesh grown under lab conditions instead of being harvested from an animal or fish.”

          Yummy.

          Why do I keep thinking of Soylent Green, regarding stuff like this?

          If I can afford it (when the time comes), I might be getting on the first rocket ship to Mars with Elon Musk.

        2. Alan Miller

          I might be getting on the first rocket ship to Mars with Elon Musk.

          Well, as RG pointed out:

          Doug Cooks lab, partially funded by Mars, has made breakthrough advances in Chickpea genetics,

          So you might have plenty of Frankenchickpeas and Mars Bars to eat when you get to Mars.

      2. Ron Glick

        You act like this goes on in a vacuum. Its may not be as nefarious as you portray. It may be for security purposes.

        You seem to forget, before the takeover by Bayer, there were some regular Anti-Monsanto protestors who would frequent Davis. As a result I can see why UCD would want to keep these relationships out of public view.

        Over the years there have been acts of vandalism and threats made against both people and property. It wasn’t that long ago that a building under construction at the Primate Center was destroyed by Arson.

        I have a friend who bought a house from a UCD researcher who worked at the Primate Center. The house had a state of the art security system the researcher had installed because of threats made against him.

        1. Ron Oertel

          I have a friend who bought a house from a UCD researcher who worked at the Primate Center. The house had a state of the art security system the researcher had installed because of threats made against him.

          Are you sure you want to discuss the UCD Primate Center?  🙂

  3. Alan Miller

    “My View: Innovation in Food Productivity Will Be the Key to Feeding the World as Soon as 2050; UC Davis *Could* Be Leading the Way on Such Efforts”

     

     

    Councilmember Dan Carson made the comment that “this innovation center *could* help save our planet.”

    See folks, these statements aren’t “verifiably false” and “misleading” (I’d add ‘outrageously superlative’), from the Yessies as long as you use the word ‘could’.  Of course, I *could* be wrong 😐

  4. Alan Miller

    Some of the Vanguard commenters had a field day with the comment.

    Just to be clear:  the field day wasn’t about what UCD was doing, it is that building a business park in far-eastern Davis is going to make a lick of difference in global world temperatures, or that there is any but the slightest thread of a possibility that UC Davis having those technologies blossom in that particular business park would a) happen or b) make a difference in global temperatures.

  5. Don Shor

    Any innovation center in Davis or Woodland or Vacaville that provides space for move-up businesses will help UC Davis get products to the market which will improve yield or reduce yield losses. Dan Carson’s statements are correct overall with respect to the importance of ag research. “Save our planet” may be a hyperbolic slogan regarding adapting to and mitigating climate change, but changes in ag practices and continued increases in yield are pretty essential parts of climate action as well as alleviating world hunger.

    A big part of that is the research that is already going on all around us in crop improvements, newer pesticides, and more efficient management of the resources that go into farming.

    The biggest increases in yield of the main crops in the United States have come from

    ·      Use of synthetic nitrogen sources

    ·      Better weed management

    ·      More targeted control products for insects, mites, and diseases

    ·      Improvements in traditional crop breeding

    ·      Improvements via biotechnology for yield and pest management

    All of those are areas of research at UCD. Technology to mitigate the side-effects of ag practices can help sustain yields that have already been achieved.

    Example: yield of citrus increases in almost direct correlation with the application of synthetic nitrogen. But the common practices were applying forms of nitrogen that polluted groundwater. A technological mitigation is to devise other sources and methods of application that would sustain the yields by means of timing or alternative methods of delivery. Now many citrus growers spray their trees in late winter with low-biuret urea, reducing the nitrogen input while sustaining the farmer’s yield. Developing the right form of urea and the materials added to the spray solution would be a typical spin-off from that type of research.

    Research for climate impacts on agriculture are going to be key to keeping yields sustained under periods of drought, flooding, loss of chilling hours in winter, and extreme heat.

    There’s lots of work on timing of irrigation to maximize efficiency without yield loss. Pollination issues from extreme heat are likeliest to be met with new varieties as well as changed cropping practices. Some products have come to market that will address these issues.

    Cultivated meat may sound unappetizing but it is a big area of research right now, attracting attention from investors as well as wealthy potential investors such as Bill Gates. Sometimes all it takes is an investor of his sort to start a stampede toward a particular product or technology. It probably helps that he is now a huge owner of farmland.

