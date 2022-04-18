Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

NY Supreme Court Details Indictment of Man for Multiple NYC Anti-Black Hate Crimes

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
61 Views
Share:

By Keana Sauray

NEW YORK, NY – A report was released late last week by the New York State Supreme Court that detailed the indictment of Jamal Idrissi for the two alleged malicious, anti-Black hate crimes committed in October of 2021.

Idrissi is being charged with assault in the third degree as a hate crime, two counts, attempted assault in the third degree as a hate crime, two counts; aggravated harassment in the second degree, two counts.

The report addressed the importance of facing these hate crimes because of the negative impact that these types of incidents have on the community.

‘“This egregious hate incident against two Black men further demonstrates the hate crimes epidemic we are facing in our City, and highlights the need for urgent action to address the trauma many communities are facing,” said the report.

According to the indictment and statements made on the record in court on Oct. 16 2021, Idrissi was arguing with a Black man outside an apartment building on West 57th Street. After observing the man, the suspect ran toward him while yelling anti-Black slurs.

“IDRISSI then punched the victim multiple times while continuing to say anti-Black slurs,” the report said. As a result of the attack, the victim suffered physical injuries.

Two days after the last attack, Idrissi was yelling at another individual on the corner of West 51st Street and Broadway when “the second victim, another Black man, walked by, observed the altercation, and told the assailant to stop.

Similar to Idrissi’s last alleged attack, Idrissi’s allegedly yelled, ‘“Are you trying to be a hero”’ along with anti-Black slurs. This man also faced physical injuries when Idrissi kicked him multiple times in his leg.

Hate crimes are not new to the Manhattan District Attorney Office, which said it is investigating 11 open hate crime cases that involve anti-Black hate crimes.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Keana is a fourth year undergraduate student at California State University, Long Beach. She is majoring in Criminal justice with a minor in Forensics, and plans to graduate Spring 2022. She is anticipating either continuing her education at graduate school or pursuing her career as a Homicide Detective.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for