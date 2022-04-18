NY Supreme Court Details Indictment of Man for Multiple NYC Anti-Black Hate Crimes

By Keana Sauray

NEW YORK, NY – A report was released late last week by the New York State Supreme Court that detailed the indictment of Jamal Idrissi for the two alleged malicious, anti-Black hate crimes committed in October of 2021.

Idrissi is being charged with assault in the third degree as a hate crime, two counts, attempted assault in the third degree as a hate crime, two counts; aggravated harassment in the second degree, two counts.

The report addressed the importance of facing these hate crimes because of the negative impact that these types of incidents have on the community.

‘“This egregious hate incident against two Black men further demonstrates the hate crimes epidemic we are facing in our City, and highlights the need for urgent action to address the trauma many communities are facing,” said the report.

According to the indictment and statements made on the record in court on Oct. 16 2021, Idrissi was arguing with a Black man outside an apartment building on West 57th Street. After observing the man, the suspect ran toward him while yelling anti-Black slurs.

“IDRISSI then punched the victim multiple times while continuing to say anti-Black slurs,” the report said. As a result of the attack, the victim suffered physical injuries.

Two days after the last attack, Idrissi was yelling at another individual on the corner of West 51st Street and Broadway when “the second victim, another Black man, walked by, observed the altercation, and told the assailant to stop.

Similar to Idrissi’s last alleged attack, Idrissi’s allegedly yelled, ‘“Are you trying to be a hero”’ along with anti-Black slurs. This man also faced physical injuries when Idrissi kicked him multiple times in his leg.

Hate crimes are not new to the Manhattan District Attorney Office, which said it is investigating 11 open hate crime cases that involve anti-Black hate crimes.

