One of 2 Men Allegedly Involved in Armed Kidnapping for Ransom Sees $500K Bail Request

By Alexander Ramirez

WOODLAND, CA – It was during a Yolo County Superior Court morning session last week under Judge David W. Reed that a co-defendant matter appeared on the calendar – his attorney wanted him released with no bail and the prosecution sought a half million dollars for him to be released.

The incident before the judge occurred on April 6 and involved Antonio Juan Del Castillo and Mason Allen John being charged with felony kidnapping for ransom and robbery of the first degree, both of which had enhancements for the use of a firearm.

Del Castillo and John were also being charged with possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon and false imprisonment with force or violence, with the latter having enhancements of the use of a firearm and a prior felony conviction.

John had another enhancement listed for this charge and it was for a crime committed while on bail or own-recognizance.

Defense counsel asked Judge Reed about reducing or eliminating bail for Del Castillo, noting, “I understand that these are pretty serious allegations…he is willing to take up his commitments to the court and does not pose a flight risk at this time.

Deputy District Attorney Deanna Hays objected.

“Based on the public safety risk, the flight risk potentially of Mr. Del Castillo, he apparently frequents and professes to stay in Oakland. Based on the fact that Mr. Del Castillo, when he was apprehended, possessed a police scanner, based on all of that, (the prosecution) believe(s) that he is not only a flight risk but a public safety risk. We would ask that bail be $500,000.”

Hays also brought to the court’s attention non-DV criminal protective orders.

Judge Reed denied the request to reduce bail, saying, “The charges, in this case, possess a potential life sentence, so it is extremely serious. It is alleged that both defendants of this case wielded guns and threatened people with guns, and for the purpose of this hearing those allegations are presumed to be true, and for that reason, the enhanced bail rule remains at this time.”

A prehearing conference was scheduled for April 26 during Department 8’s morning session.

April 26 is also scheduled for Del Castillo’s prehearing conference, but in Department 14 instead during the morning session.

