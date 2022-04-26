Project Proponents Lay Out the Benefits of DiSC At Campaign Rally in Mace Ranch Park

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Supporter of DiSC 2022 gathered at Mace Ranch Park next to Korematsu and down the street from where the innovation center would be constructed if voters approve Measure H in June.

Former Councilmember Stephen Souza ran through the rather long history of looking to expand economic development in Davis. He noted some early efforts by Pam Marrone in 1996, but the first big plan was in 2008, “We put out a Business Park Study. We were looking at where are the spots that we could do some actual innovation?”

He mentioned the work of D-SIDE and Rochelle Swanson around 2008 and 2009. That ultimately, he said became the Innovation Park Task Force.

“That task force was the beginning of issuing concrete proposals that led us to hire a person like Rob White, and got us to the point where we started to look at three innovation centers – they were in the Northwest Quadrant next to the Sutter Hospital, the Nishi property over here, and the first Mace Ranch Innovation Project over here.”

“We were down that road. We were really going down that road. It looked like, you know, we were going to do it. We were on the precipice. We were ahead of the surve actually at that time – way ahead of the curve,” he said.

But, “one of the projects fell out and that project now has moved to Woodland,” he said. “I firmly believe at this time, if we don’t capture this DiSC project, we may not see it.”

“I hope I’m wrong and that we do pass and we actually go get to some of those things become that I dreamed of as a kind – things like solar parks that actually produce energy in the night, ideas that are just being incubated right now on the campus.”

Souza also said, “It would be wonderful to see us not lose some of the technologies that we have here right now.”

He noted the laser technologies from Grayson Beck, Marrone bioinnovations, “which we’ve lost the corporate headquarters, but they still have some of their principle entities here.”

And of course, Tyler Schilling, “who established those robotic arms that allowed us to go down and take pictures of the titanic.”

He said, “Those sales tax dollars that could be generated through that manufacturing, shouldn’t be in somebody else’s coffers that don’t allow us to repair our streets, keep our parks nice, do the things that we need to do in this town.”

Rick Gonzales for years handed out over one thousand scholarships to Latino and Latina students in Yolo County through the Concilio.

He noted that UC Davis is getting ready to turn into an HIS – a Hispanic Serving Institute, which means that when the population is more than 25% undergraduate “it becomes an HSI which qualifies them for federal monies to do outreach, to tutoring, to do all these things, to bring more, uh, Latino students to UCD.”

He noted, “The project is a mile from here. All these people here in East Davis, where I live, I live right down the street, are being affected by this project.”

In 2020 he noted it narrowly lost, “so the developer looked at it and said, I gotta make some changes. So he cut it in half.”

Gonzales said, “The city is going to receive $4 million a year – $4 million a year forover.”

Second he said, “this was going to create 2500 jobs on the site.”

And he said, “They were going to build 460 homes again on site. So the people who work at the facility, will also live at the facility. That was very important.” He noted of those 460 homes, there will be 85 which are Affordable Housing.

But he added, “The biggest thing I think is the map shows it best – These 23 improvements, traffic improvements, because the opposition all they say about is that the traffic a mess.”

He said, “Well it is a mess, and it’s a mess already.”

He said, “But these 23 improvements paid for by the developer… it’s going to minimize, it’s going to improve the traffic in the area.”

Gonzales said, “We’re going to have traffic, because what time do most people get finished from work? 5:00. And then what do they do? They go home and they all go home at the same time.” He said, “Some of that is already a problem, but with those 23 improvements, it’s going to improve that a whole lot.”

He also pointed to the undercrossing under Mace Blvd, “So the people who live here and who work here especially if they have kids, they’re going to go underneath Mace Boulevard. And they’re going to go to the junior high or to the elementary school.” He added, “what’s important about this inside path that they’re going to make is t’s away from the traffic away from all the traffic.”

Gonzales also noted, “currently the city government is in deficit spending. They don’t even have enough money to operate in what they’re operating now. They’re behind by $7 million.” He noted that the allotment from DiSC would cut that in half.

He said, “I don’t know if I’ll be around to see it, but 10 years from now, if it passes, the city’s going to have $40 million.” He said, “Do you think they can start fixing some of these streets?”

He also noted that the school district is in declining enrollment. “Do you know that the schools import 800 students from Woodland, from Dixon, from Sacramento, West Sacramento – new students because we don’t have the school children. We don’t have new families with kids coming in. Why? Because it costs $800,000 to buy a house around here.”

He said, “This little paradise that we have here is just that.”

Councilmember Dan Carson noted that “Our city council adopted an 84 million, 10 year plan to fix our streets and roads and improve the overall quality of them. It’s fully funded for the first four years. But after that we need economic development revenues to keep going to meet all of the commitments that we’ve promised to make this project could be a very significant part of meeting those as obligations and fixing everybody’s streets over time.”

He noted, “We’ve got a couple decades worth of work to catch up on. We can’t do it all overnight.”

Carson read from the Enterprise endorsement of the project.

He read, “The developers backing DiSC and Measure H aim to provide much-needed research and innovation space to businesses emerging from UC Davis, thousands of local jobs to graduates and other Davis residents, and increase the city’s housing supply. The project would bring 1.34 million square feet of business and innovation space — 550,000 of research, office and R&D; 550,000 for manufacturing; 160,000 of hotel and conference space and 80,000 of ancillary retail — as well as 460 residential units.”

“That we’ve been dealing with a brain drain for years is self-evident. Just take a glance up I-80 to the cluster of biotech companies in Vacaville, where Solano County officials leverage their proximity to UC Davis in order to attract high-paying companies,” he continued. “On top of that is the city’s “funding gap” (don’t call it a deficit), which won’t be solved without a new infusion of revenue. We complain about crumbling roads, weed abatement and traffic, and the only real hope of addressing things like this is the extra funding that a new business park would provide.”

Carson said, “We’re going to be mentioning this editorial to everyone between now and June 7, reminding them of really key ideas that are here that are constituent with our cause. We know we can make this a better community.”

He added, “We know that changes coming to our community, whether we like it or not, this is how we create the change we want.”