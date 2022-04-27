Public Defender Sajid Khan Endorsed by the SEIU for Santa Clara County District Attorney

By Anna Olsen

SAN JOSE, CA – Public Defender Sajid Khan’s campaign to become the Santa Clara County District Attorney has been publicly endorsed by a major labor group, the campaign announced this week.

Khan, a public defender in Santa Clara County for the past 13 years, was endorsed by The Service Employees International Union Local 2015 (SEIU 2015), representing long-term care workers of California.

Khan has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood and the South Bay Progressive Alliance, among others.

SEIU 2015 works for affordable access to long-term care for all senior citizens and individuals with disabilities. They encourage long-term care workers to run for office and emphasize voter education and participation.

“I love the work that I do as a caregiver and member leader because it allows me to exercise lots of compassion and advocacy on a daily basis,” stated Daniel Robinson, a caregiver and member of the SEIU.

Robinson spoke highly of Khan, noting “Sajid is a family man who is connected to and has the experience of working with diverse communities. He knows how important it is to take racism head on, mass incarceration and their impact on all of us. He is committed to the change we know is needed and that’s why I’ll vote for him.”

“As Santa Clara County District Attorney,” Khan stated, “I will fight to ensure long term care workers have quality jobs that deliver livable wages, retirement security, respect, and access to affordable quality healthcare and housing.”

According to Khan’s official campaign page, he is running with the goal of building a “justice system that protects the safety and dignity of all people.”

His campaign is focused on breaking down the barriers of systemic racism and mass incarceration that exist in our current justice system.

