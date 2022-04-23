Restorative Justice International Endorses Boudin to Continue As DA in San Francisco

By Lisa Rea

Restorative Justice International (RJI) announced this week it will endorse San Francisco District Chesa Boudin for the second time. District Attorney Boudin faces a recall election on June 7th in San Francisco. RJI first endorsed Chesa Boudin in October 2019.

“RJI endorsed Chesa Boudin for District in 2019 because of his strong platform in support of restorative justice, wrongful convictions, and a commitment to respond to crime and violence by seeking ways to repair the harm done to crime victims, and communities while holding offenders accountable,” said RJI President Lisa Rea.

“Our Global Advisory Council voted this week to support District Attorney Boudin again. RJI wants to see him complete his term in office and continue to make progress in fulfilling his campaign promises including investing and implementing restorative justice in San Francisco,” Rea continued. “Cities impacted by crime and violence seek ways to bring peace to communities, provide healing, on some level, to crime victims while holding those accountable who commit crime.”

RJI is an international association and network of 6900 members and affiliates committed to victims-driven restorative justice, criminal justice reform, and human rights. RJI is a high profile and dynamic association with broad support for implementing cutting edge ways of responding to crime, violence, injury, and harm. RJI’s international podcasts, with guests from around the world, are widely popular. RJI is guided by an esteemed 15-member Global Advisory Council comprised of restorative justice experts, crime victims, human rights experts, and exonerees. GAC Team | RJI (restorativejusticeinternational.com)