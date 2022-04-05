Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Student Opinion: Arizona’s New Bill Restricting the Rights of Transgender Individuals Must Be Overturned

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Davis Vanguard at UC Davis, Opinion
(21) Comments
158 Views
Share:

By Nikita Bondale

 

H.R. 2965, 1993: A new United States policy initiated by the Clinton Administration titled “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” made it so that military service members who identified as being part of the LGBTQ+ community could not mention it to other officers. Military members were required to conceal parts of their background and identity with potential negative ramifications if they did not — such as receiving a dishonorable discharge.

 

H.R. 6520, 2010: Pushed forward by the Obama administration, the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” law was successfully repealed and servicemembers were freely able to discuss their sexual orientation or gender identity with others. However, this change in the law did not end the long history of discrimination against members of the LGBTQ+ community. 

 

On March 30, 2022, Republican and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed two bills into law. The first bill made it exceedingly more difficult for minors to have access to gender-affirming health care.

 

Gender-affirming surgery is a procedure that, as defined by the Cleveland Clinic, “helps people transition to their self-identified gender.” It has been shown that “most people who choose gender affirmation surgeries report improved mental health and quality of life.” 

 

This bill makes it so that gender-affirming surgeries will not be allowed for any individual under the age of 18. However, research has shown that transgender youth who have received this surgery at a younger age reported having decreased rates of suicide and depression, compared to the rest of the transgender population. 

 

For that reason, this bill restricting gender-affirming care to those 18 and older will have devastating results and must be overturned. The passing of this bill will make rates of depression, suicide, and social anxiety increase again and have dangerous, long-lasting psychological effects on an already vulnerable group of young people. 

 

The second bill passed by Governor Ducey further targets and restricts the rights of transgender youth, however, on a more social level. This bill serves to ban transgender girls from participating in women’s sports teams unless they receive a very difficult-to-access waiver from their school district. 

 

This requirement where transgender girls must go through additional steps to play extracurricular sports further emphasizes the idea that they are different and “abnormal” when all they want is to play a sport with members they are comfortable with. The inability to participate in their correctly gendered sport will negatively impact transgender girls—both socially and psychologically. 

 

Many state courts, as well as the United States Supreme Court, have been faced with similar cases in the past regarding transgender rights. Grimm v. Gloucester County School Board (2020) was a case in which a student challenged a school-board decision that required him to use the bathroom of the sex he was assigned at birth. 

 

After hearing the case, lower courts struck down the school statute, ruling in favor of Grimm. The school board appealed but the Supreme Court agreed with the lower courts. The Supreme Court justices upheld the previous ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County (2020) as well which combatted discrimination toward transgender individuals. 

 

Based on the plethora of court precedent as well as the proven detrimental psychological effects on transgender youth, these two Arizona bills must be struck down. 

 

Share:

About The Author

Jordan Varney received a masters from UC Davis in Psychology and a B.S. in Computer Science from Harvey Mudd. Varney is editor in chief of the Vanguard at UC Davis.

Related posts

21 thoughts on “Student Opinion: Arizona’s New Bill Restricting the Rights of Transgender Individuals Must Be Overturned”

  1. Ron Oertel

    Gender-affirming care is a medical intervention (e.g., using surgery, hormones and puberty blockers), and has nothing to do with discrimination against the LGBTQ community, as discussed in the opening paragraphs of this article. 

    Two different issues.

    In my opinion, minors (who can’t even vote) are not necessarily the best judge regarding whether or not to make these life-altering, permanent-impact decisions for themselves.  For their own sake, not anyone else’s.

    And some parents may not be that wise (regarding this issue), either. I’ve seen some apparent examples of this in videos.

  2. Ron Oertel

    This bill makes it so that gender-affirming surgeries will not be allowed for any individual under the age of 18. 

    I would hope so.  Again, for the sake of these individuals, not anyone else.

    I didn’t realize this was legal anywhere.

    Has everyone gone mad?

  3. Keith Olson

    This bill serves to ban transgender girls boys from participating in women’s sports teams unless they receive a very difficult-to-access waiver from their school district. 

    FIFY

      1. Ron Oertel

        I don’t think it’s transphobic, from the point of view of girls (and their parents) on sports teams.  Though probably a pretty rare issue.

        And not nearly as important as the primary concern.

      2. Keith Olson

        Are the girls who are complaining about and losing swim meets to Lia Thomas transphobic?  Girls who practiced and worked their whole lives to compete against other girls who are now losing to a man.

        2. Keith Olson

          So once again, are the girls who are speaking out about and losing spots on college teams while others are losing meets to Lia Thomas transphobic?  Should they not complain?

        7. Ron Oertel

          misgender

          I used to think that gender was a more polite way of describing someone’s sex.  In looking up the definition, I now see that’s (no longer?) the case.  Or, maybe it never was.

          Next, I might try to look up the definition of male, female, man, woman, etc. Assuming that those definitions haven’t changed without any notification.

          Hey, if a Supreme Court nominee can’t do so, what makes me think I can? 🙂

          Let me know when that rocketship to Mars takes off.

        8. David Greenwald

           Are Lia Thomas’s female opponents misgendering her/him?”

          I don’t know.  You haven’t provided a statement from Lia’s opponents to evaluate.  If they refer to Lia as “him” then yes.  If they don’t, then no.

        9. Ron Oertel

          rocketship to Mars

          Only one gender is allowed there, I understand.

          The other is limited to Venus, when a “Muskette” creates a rocketship.

  4. Keith Olson

    It’s hard to believe that taxpayers are going to be footing the bill for this, not based on income but based on how one identifies as their sex:

    California city is planning to give universal basic income (UBI) to transgender and nonbinary residents regardless of their earnings level.
    Transgender residents in Palm Springs, California are eligible to receive a UBI of up to $900 per month solely for identifying as transgender or nonbinary — no strings attached.
    https://news.yahoo.com/california-city-universal-income-transgender-150602734.html?fr=sycsrp_catchall

    1. Chris Griffith

      Keith

      I have a slightly different take on this I think this should be overturned but for a different reason.

      This is a great way to control the population on the face this planet we should be encouraging this type of behavior and encouraging these  little children to get this type of surgery. If we can encourage this type of behavior and we be able to reduce the population on this planet.🤔 housing prices would drop food prices would drop. Just think global warming would be a non-issue 😊

       

       

       

       

  5. Alan Miller

    California city is planning to give universal basic income (UBI) to transgender and nonbinary residents regardless of their earnings level.

    No, they aren’t.  Because the U in UBI is ‘universal’.  Everybody gets it.  People giving targeted or pilot UBI money are lying to you.   They are just giving money to groups they want to give money to and calling it UBI.  Not delving into the issue of whether giving money to such groups is a good idea or not, but let’s not misuse the term UBI lest it gets misunderstood.

    I’m declaring myself trinary if Davis follows Palm Springs.  Gimmie money!

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for