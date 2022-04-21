Yolo County Farm Bureau Opposes DiSC 2022

Special to the Vanguard

Woodland, CA – A goal of Yolo County Farm Bureau (“YCFB”) is to preserve and protect prime farmland that is fundamental to the ability of Yolo County farmers and ranchers to provide a safe, reliable supply of food and fiber.

Pursuant to that objective we have evaluated the DiSC 2022 102- acre development, proposed on the east side of Mace Blvd, north of Interstate 80. This proposed project is pending decision by the City of Davis electorate at the June 7 election.

This development would convert prime farmland into business and residential uses. YCFB has carefully considered the City of Davis project file, including submittals and the letter filed by Yolo County (12/6/21). YCFB board members have driven to the project area, looked at the project perimeters and current uses of adjacent lands.

We comment at the outset that County correspondence emphasizes that the DiSC 2022 developers here have sought to annex and develop farmland that is completely outside the City of Davis “Sphere of Influence.” This area has not been included in a relevant LAFCo area suitability review. Thus, necessary studies have not taken place: the bottom line is that appropriateness of this use on this property has not been independently, publicly evaluated. This project does not deserve public support because it is an “opportunistic” conversion of farmland. It is not a carefully planned transition that we define as: Urban growth is considered but impacts on the agricultural lands and economy are included from the inception of the process, and are part of the equation.

For our purposes, we are looking at the direct loss of 102 acres of very prime land and the impacts of the urban use on adjacent farming. This acreage is an important part of the necessary farming base that supports our equally critical agricultural infrastructure—the vendors and manufacturers of supplies, inventories and equipment. The more farmland that is lost—Yolo County is less able to keep its farmers and ranchers operating.

Many interested in farmland preservation focus on “Mitigation” and what ratio—ag land turned into urban uses—to land that must be “preserved” for agriculture is appropriate. The various concerned and interested groups speak in terms of 3-1 or 2-1. We point out that every acre of prime farmland lost to urbanization is permanently lost. There is a loss of farmland no matter what ratio is used. Thus, we oppose this project because 102 prime acres are permanently lost.

YCFB is concerned that DiSC 2022 brings urban uses into a rural area. Neighboring urban uses have very negative impacts on the ability of any adjacent farmer to successfully farm his crop. Almonds are planted on the east side of this proposed project: almond growers need extensive spray buffers to keep the impacts of their materials from affecting incompatible land uses. 300-foot buffers have been suggested: those of us who have had to put on aerial sprays (by helicopter or plane) realize that a 500-foot buffer can be required. This buffer must be located entirely on project land, not the farmer’s acreage. Buffers cannot be open to the public for recreation or other purposes: people in buffer areas are inconsistent with the use. Without adequate buffers the farmer will have to compromise on pest protection: pests invade the crop and spread throughout the acreage, causing damage and net income loss. The farmer must be able to completely protect the entirety of his planted acreage in order to protect the crop. He can only protect the entirety if adequate buffers are placed on the project. We oppose this project because neighboring farmers are not protected by adequately designed buffers located on the project land.

YCFB supports a “NO Vote on Measure H”