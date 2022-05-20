Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Beverly Hills Lawyer Indicted in SF by District Attorney’s Office on 18 Felony Charges for Defrauding SF Businesses and Nonprofits  

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
20 Views
Share:
PC: (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

By The Vanguard Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – A grand jury indictment – following a nine month investigation – was handed down here Thursday against Beverly Hills attorney Kousha Berokim on 18 felony charges, including one charge of grand theft from an elder and 14 charges of grand theft by false pretense, according to San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

The indictment alleges Berokim “sent 17 San Francisco businesses and nonprofit organizations emails and letters in which he purported to represent a blind Californian, threatening those businesses with federal lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act (“ADA”) for alleged website-accessibility violations if they did not enter into settlements and pay him sums of money to resolve the claims.”

“We continue to take action against unscrupulous attorneys who are exploiting vulnerable small business owners,” said Boudin. “These fraudulent lawsuits steal from San Francisco businesses and non-profits while doing nothing to actually promote greater access for disabled Americans.”

Boudin added, “My office is committed to supporting past victims and preventing these crimes in the future.  A lawyer misusing the courts to steal thousands of dollars from unsuspecting small business owners is theft and we will prosecute it.”

The DA Office, in a statement, alleged the lawyer’s “emails and letters were false because, as reflected in the federal courts’ public records, Mr. Berokim has never filed any such ADA cases and had no intent to file them.”

The SFDA added, “Moreover, for at least one business, it is alleged that Mr. Berokim’s client never visited the website in question.  In reliance on Mr. Berokim’s false statements, 14 of his victims paid him amounts of $950 or more, while the remaining three victims refused to pay him and were not sued.”

Berokim had an arraignment in SF Superior Court Thursday, but it was continued to June 2.

The District Attorney’s Office said it has charged Berokim with 14 counts of grand theft by false pretense involving 14 separate San Francisco small businesses and nonprofit organizations, including Chinatown Kite Shop.  Mollusk Surf Shop. Vert Inc. F. Dorian. Reliquary, Natural Resources All Families Foundation, Alla Prima, Banner Uniform Company, Go Figure, Alexander Book Company, Cole Hardware, City Lights Booksellers & Publishers; and The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

Berokim has also been charged with “one count of grand theft from an elder for his alleged theft against the 89-year-old owner of Chinatown Kite Shop; and with attempted grand theft by false pretense with respect to the three additional San Francisco small businesses who refused to pay him after receiving his fraudulent emails and letters.”

The DA Office said victims of grand theft by Berokim include 14 businesses and nonprofits. Three businesses were victims of attempted grand theft by false pretense, as these businesses refused to pay Mr. Berokim.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for