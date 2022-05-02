CA Secretary of State Candidate Gary Blenner – Despite Big Political Differences – Would Allow Accused Jan. 6 Conspirator and Rep MTG to Remain on Ballot

By Mathew Seibert

SACRAMENTO, CA – Candidate for California Secretary of State Gary Blenner said last week in a statement that if he were the Secretary of State in Georgia, he would allow accused insurrectionist and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (MTG) to remain on the ballot despite her link to the capital riots that occurred Jan 6, 2021.

MTG testified in a court hearing at the end of April that examined her eligibility to serve in office after Georgia voters challenged her eligibility. She often said she “could not recall” to court questions about the Jan. 6 protest even though the court was shown social media posts and video of MTG encouraging the events of that day.

The court will soon rule, but it’ll be up to the SOS of Georgia to decide if MTG remains on the ballot – causing interest and comment from Blenner, running for the SOS office in California.

A Sacramento-area high school political science teacher now running for Secretary of State, Blenner said he is on the progressive side of the political aisle as a “Bernie for President” backer and definitely is not supporting MTG.

But, Blenner noted, “She should explain to her voters why she’s an embarrassment to the Republican party and why she continues to be a cocktail party joke to all her constituents. As a supporter of expanding ballot access and choice, my first inclination is to say her participation on 1/6/21 doesn’t rise to that extreme civil war era,” said Blenner, an admitted history and political science buff.

“Good or bad, she should be allowed to put her case forward to voters of suburban Atlanta. We need a full range of options on the ballot, from all across the political spectrum, not just the ones we agree with” Blenner added.

The voters emphasized MTG’s participation in the capital riot insurrection disqualifies her from running for or serving in congress and want her to be removed from the primary ballot.

These voters cited the disqualification clause in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which blocks people from running for office if they have previously taken an oath to defend the Constitution and proceeded to “engage in insurrection.”

“What is meant by the phrase ‘insurrection or rebellion’ in the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution,” Blenner questioned, suggesting it’s vague.

“Does it only apply to those who took part in the Confederacy, or does any insurrection (like the events of 1/6/21) count? If it is an insurrection, did MTG participate in it enough to warrant being kept off the ballot,” said candidate Blenner.

