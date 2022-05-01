Breaking News
CA State Senator Endorses Civil Rights Advocate Sajid Khan in Santa Clara District Attorney Race

By Tommy Nguyen

SAN JOSE, CA – California State Senator Dave Cortese late this week released his endorsement of Sajid Khan’s campaign for Santa Clara County District Attorney.

Cortese was elected State Senator in November 2020, representing District 15 which encompasses much of Santa Clara County. He previously served as part of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors for over a decade, with four years as Board President, and two years as Vice Mayor on the San Jose City Council.

The senator focuses on addressing climate change, increasing housing stock, promoting rehabilitation in the justice system, and fighting sexual assault and gender-based violence.

“I’m proud to endorse Sajid Khan – who has dedicated his life to providing justice to the most vulnerable members of our Santa Clara County community – because I know Sajid will work to fix what’s broken in our current criminal justice system,” said Senator Cortese.

The lawmaker added, “Sajid possesses the strength, commitment, and experience to ensure justice, public safety, and accountability. Sajid will fight for true restorative justice, and a system that serves everyone.”

Khan has been a public defender serving the Santa Clara County community for the last 13 years, opposing, according to his platform, systemic racism and mass incarceration.

Senator Cortese joins a growing list of endorsements from community leaders and organizations for Sajid’s candidacy, including Assemblymembers Ash Kalra and Alex Lee, Congressman Mike Honda (Ret.), and San Jose City Councilmember Sergio Jimenez, and Democratic Activists for Women Now (DAWN).

Tommy is a sophomore majoring in Economics and minoring in Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California. He is an international student from Vietnam and fueled with the frustration agaisnt flawed justice system that lets down the minority. He is aspired to become a criminal justice attorney and will hopefully attend law school in 2025.

