Chief Deputy DA Raven Takes to Nextdoor to Attack Rodriguez

by Robert J. Hansen

Woodland, CA – Yolo County Chief Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Raven took to Nextdoor to comment about the sign controversy happening in the race for district attorney.

In recent weeks, campaign signs for both challenger Cynthia Rodriguez and incumbent Jeff Reisig have been removed by property owners who say the signs did not have permission to be there, and there are allegations of signs being stolen and vandalized signs.

Some of the signs belong to Maria Grijalva, the founder of Citizens for a Progressive West Sacramento (CPWS), and support the Rodriguez campaign.

Grijalva says around ten of her signs have been stolen.

According to some property owners, Grijalva has put some signs up without their permission.

Yolo County even released a statement clarifying county laws regarding where campaign signs are and are not allowed.

On Nextdoor, Raven falsely tells Davis residents that Grijalva was a former campaign chair of the Rodriguez campaign.

“Just to be clear, Maria has at no point in time been Cynthia’s campaign manager,” Dillan Horton, Chair of the Rodriguez Campaign, said.

However, a Deputy Attorney General has been assigned to investigate the sign incidents according to an email the Vanguard has obtained.

Raven’s main point in his Nextdoor chat that he makes to Davis residents was, if Rodriguez’s supporters were asked what they want in a DA, that Reisig’s office is already doing 95 percent of that.

A letter by Marty Behrens, a Rodriguez supporter, published in the Davis Enterprise, disputes Raven’s assessment.

“What is tragic is that programs that could make us safer, like mental health diversion and restorative justice programs, are instead tightly controlled by this D.A. and never given the resources and independence that would best serve our county,” Behrens said.

Raven insinuates campaign funds from George Soros, a dog whistle, have found their way into the Yolo DA race, which there is no evidence of—in either candidate’s campaign finance filings.

“But so much of this sadly is identity politics. People believe what they want to believe,” Raven said. “Facts don’t matter.”

Regardless of who was responsible for the controversy,

Raven believes Rodriguez could have intervened to stop Grijalva from putting signs in places that caused controversy.

“So Cynthia says she has no control over the PAC,” Raven said. “I call bs.”

He thinks someone wanting to be a district attorney must be able to call out or control their friends and supporters.

Raven, seemingly on behalf of Yolo DA Jeff Reisig, denied the claims that sheriff deputies were used by the DA to remove campaign signs.

“There have been people saying sheriffs or the Reisig campaign is taking down signs,” Raven said. “Nope, never.”

This is despite twice deputies coming to Rodriguez’s house to have her take down signs that neighbors had put up. Albeit that was before the campaign period for being able to post campaign signs, it was their property, something now used to remove signs that are on the edges of private property.

The Reisig campaign could not be reached for comment.

The Rodriguez campaign maintains that its signs are following the law and reiterated it has no control over what other supporters or PACs decide to do.

There are roughly three weeks left before the June 7 primary.