City and County Agree on Tax Sharing Agreement, MOU with County on DiSC

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The city and county have reached a tentative agreement on a tax-sharing agreement and an MOU between the city, county, and developer regarding transportation improvement obligations.

Should the Davis voters approve Measure H in June, the city would need to submit an annexation application to LAFCO (Local Agency Formation Commission Office) for consideration. In order to proceed, the city and county would have to agree on a tax-sharing agreement governing the allocation of property taxes on the parcels that would be annexed.

The city and county have been working since September 2021 to arrive at an agreement with Mayor Gloria Partida and Councilmember Dan Carson taking the lead. The Board of Supervisors is set to take up the same agreement on May 10—the same day as council will.

According to the staff report, “The tax-sharing agreement provides for the allocation of property tax revenues projected to be generated by development of the project, largely in proportion to the anticipated costs of municipal services to be borne by the City of Davis and Yolo County and a fair sharing of any excess revenues above service costs.”

When EPS conducted its estimate of a net fiscal benefit, they assumed a 50-50 property tax share as the foundational assumption to result at $3.88 million for the city.

The property tax allocation on a post-ERAF (Educational Revenue Allocation Fund) basis is as follows:

General Fund (50% County / 50% City)

Accumulated Capital Outlay Fund (100% County / 0% City)

Road District # 2 (0% County / 100% City)

East Davis Fire District (0% County / 100% City)

City will continue to pay $5000 per year to the East Davis Fire Protection District for fair share of administrative costs

Further, the city and county negotiated for a fair share of sales tax. Staff notes, “The Bradley-Burns sales taxes generated from points of sale on the project site will be shared 50% County and 50% City.”

Staff notes, “This share applies to Bradley Burns only and not to the Davis local 1% sales tax as approved under Measure Q.”

Further, “It also does not apply to sales tax revenues generated by DiSC 2022 residents and workers at points of sale off-site elsewhere within the City of Davis; 100% of these sales tax revenues would go to the City General Fund to support City operations.”

In addition, the DA calls for a CFD to be formed for the DiSC project “to create an additional revenue stream for community services and amenities beyond the project revenues already anticipated. Specifically, the DA calls for the creation of a CFD to generate a minimum of $150,000 per year at project build out.”

As part of the tax sharing agreement, “it is proposed to share with the County the greater of 50% or $75,000 per year of revenues from the CFD specifically to go towards the maintenance, operations, or construction of the South Davis Library.”

The MOU between the city and County would also codify the transportation agreement.

First, there would be an extension of the Mace Blvd Corridor Plan to the Pole Line Road/County Road 102 which would include the design of a second westbound lane from Harper Junior High to East Covell as well as improvements to the Mace Blvd and County Road 104A intersection.

“While not identified as an area of significant traffic impacts associated with the DiSC proposal the City and County and developer are all in agreement that utilizing this corridor plan opportunity to evaluate the lane configurations in this area is appropriate,” staff explains

Second, the MOU clarifies that the mitigation measures “are the responsibility of the developer to construct and commits applicant to fund 65% design for the Mace grade separated crossing at the time of issuance of grading permits to allow City and County and developer to collaborate in the pursuit of grant funds.”

Third, it clarifies the mitigation measures that “will be fair share improvements” and “where the City and County have design authority, and agrees to the acceptable methodology for calculation of fair share contribution from the developer.”

Fourth, it determines which improvements will be constructed by the developer or the city, which includes the second westbound lane.

It also will require a “pre-construction survey of county roads and determines a process for further surveys to determine damage to County roads in the project area related to project construction and the process for the County to require payment for costs that are reasonably related to construction traffic and damage to County roads.”

Finally it provides a methodology for determining the “Fair Share” contribution of the DiSC 2022 project to the CR 32A railroad relocation project.

The staff report, resolution, tax share agreement, and MOU are all available here.