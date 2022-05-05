Breaking News
Commentary: An Ob/Gyn View of Abortion

Breaking News, Civil Rights, Opinion, Sacramento Region
by Tia Will

I am that individual that some on the right claim cannot exist. I am both pro-life and pro-choice. Before you conclude that cannot be, hear me out. I write from a medical perspective, not a moral one, since humans do not all share the same moral concepts, but we should share the same facts. So let’s start with the facts.

Pregnancy is a medical high-risk time for all women, not just those with known increased risk factors. 49% of maternal deaths occur during the pregnancy, in which case the fetus will also die. 51% will occur within one year of delivery. People rightfully object saying that pregnancy is natural. I would point out that so is death, but that does not make it necessarily desirable. 

This is the basis for my belief that it should be the woman’s choice whether she wishes to risk her life to complete the pregnancy, or not. It is her life, and that of the fetus that is at stake. 

As pointed out in the above article, the United States has the highest maternal mortality rate of any comparable country. This is largely because we do not have a universally accessible or affordable health care system in our country. It is also a product of poverty with unhealthy, unsafe environments with unclean water, air & soil in many areas. A product of neglect, domestic violence, and random violence in many of our communities. So, in effect, bans on abortion are forcing women to gestate and bring into the world without sufficient support, the next generation. 

Now, we could choose another path. Many countries have and the Colorado pilot project proved it is possible to reduce abortion through supportive rather than restrictive, oppressive means. This more compassionate approach includes:

  1. Factual, accurate education regarding sex beginning around onset of puberty
  2. Ready access to free, long acting, reversible contraceptives
  3. Financial support for any woman deciding to carry her pregnancy to term and for her and the child once born
  4. Emphasis on joint responsibility of the impregnating male and the woman 

From 35 years in Ob/Gyn, I know we can achieve what most people would agree is desirable, a decrease in abortions and increase in healthy pregnancies and births without coercion or state control of a woman’s body. It is humane, workable as demonstrated, and cost effective. 

About The Author

Tia is a graduate of UCDMC and long time resident of Davis who raised her two now adult children here. She is a local obstetrician gynecologist with special interests in preventive medicine and public health and safety. All articles and posts written by Tia are reflective only of her own opinions and are in no way a reflection of the opinions of her partners or her employer.

4 thoughts on “Commentary: An Ob/Gyn View of Abortion”

  1. Robb Davis

    You will not find a more succinct and better written analysis of the reality beyond the rhetoric of abortion.  If this were truly about “life”, we would be taking actions to ensure access to care in pregnancy, safe abortions, and clear dialogue-based education about sex at the appropriate time in a person’s life.

    Thanks Tia. This is excellent.

    Personal note: Back in about 1974, in one of the most politically conservative counties in the nation, our rural school district instituted a sex-ed program that spoke frankly about all the things Tia names in this article.  I can tell you that my male friends and I took it VERY seriously, had discussions about safe sex (though in those pre-AIDS days that was not the term used), and male responsibility for children.  Our teacher was a religiously conservative woman who basically told it like it was/is.  She spoke of the intimacy of sex, the responsibilities that come with it, and acknowledged that not everyone was going to abstain.  I will never forget it.  It changed my view on many things and prepared me for adulthood.  I want all students everywhere to have the same opportunity.

  2. Tia Will Post author

    Thank you Robb for sharing your experience. I truly wish we could move this issue beyond the heat of emotion and partisanship, into the realm of problem solving.

    2. Rick Entrikin

      Tia, you wrote:

      From 35 years in Ob/Gyn, I know we can achieve what most people would agree is desirable, a decrease in abortions and increase in healthy pregnancies and births without coercion or state control of a woman’s body. It is humane, workable as demonstrated, and cost effective.

      This seems so logical and so desirable, so why isn’t it being done throughout the country?   And if the Colorado ‘pilot’ is as successful as you indicate, is there any movement to promote it as the basis for a possible bi-partisan agreement?

       

       

