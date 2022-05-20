Breaking News
Commentary: Measure J Turns Land Use into Political Campaigns

Breaking News, City of Davis, Elections, Opinion
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Six former Davis Mayors wrote a letter condemning the actions of a sitting councilmember: “We are concerned that Davis City Councilman Dan Carson’s involvement in the Measure H campaign and his efforts to pass Measure H set a terrible precedent for Davis and harms our citizen-based democratic processes.”

The mayors expressed concern that “Carson’s conduct in the Measure H campaign… has blurred the line between his role as an elected representative of the people of Davis and his advocacy for a development project.”

A letter from Ron Glick this week pushes back, expressing his “sadness with the level of discourse that our community has sunk to under the ordinance that requires a vote on annexation of land into the city.”

He writes, “The recent attack on a sitting city council member by six former mayors represents a new low.”

He also points out, “While condemning Dan Carson for breaking protocol to respond to public comment the signers were comfortable enough with the Chair of the No on H campaign using public comment to call Carson ‘A bully and a thug’ among other things, that their letter didn’t bother to mention what was said that provoked Carson’s response.”

I’m not going to say this is a happy turn of events, but I do want to caution people before we get into talk of new lows.  It is unfortunately because any time we are not talking about the core issues, I think the voters are losing out.

But if we are talking about “new” lows—we really aren’t there yet.  The six mayors have a collective institutional memory that extends back 50 years and so it surprises me a little to see a civil action by a sitting councilmember amplified as it has.

They note, “Councilman Carson’s lawsuit did not produce any meaningful changes to the citizen’s ballot arguments.”  But how do you determine that before the fact?

I know in my time as an observer, I have seen much lower moments than this—the Gidaro letter, a meeting shut down and halted by a citizen basically refusing to move, council members and citizens getting into shouting wars, and much more.

Perhaps the remote meetings serve an important purpose of at least slightly turning down the heat.

But the main point I want to make here is one of the main points I have been making for a while—the fact that Measure J requires a citizen vote means that a land use issue becomes politics.

That’s really what the lawsuit was about.  The opponents of Measure H in their published statement in the election guide, in the view of the proponents of the project, went too far in their criticism.  Dan Carson and others believed the opponents took their advocacy too far and misrepresented the project and the facts.

There is a process to address those grievances and it was followed.  In the end, as again I think the judge’s actual ruling is far more nuanced than the No side has argued, the judge left most of the argument intact.  That’s as it should have been—the law says to err on the side of free speech.  I would quibble with the notion that changing one word is insignificant, a single word is sufficient to reverse the meaning of an entire paragraph.

The larger point is that by making land use decisions subject to vote, you turn it into… well… politics.

Opponents have learned how to campaign against land use projects—basically scare the hell out of the voters.  This is going to create traffic, pollute the air, destroy your quality of life.

Proponents have pushed back by making pie in the sky promises.  This is literally going to save the world, Carson argued.

I don’t always agree with Keith Echols, but I appreciate his mindset on this stuff.

He noted in a comment yesterday, “It’s an incremental improvement and that’s important.  You’re never going to get an ideal environmental solution.”

He’s an equal opportunity skeptic, noting, “I laugh when I hear the YES statements,” such as, “Yes on H restores and improves native habitat for endangered species, while permanently preserving farmland in Yolo County.”

He argues, “The real story is an incremental improvement over simply paving over the whole thing and doing nothing for the environment.  But it’s kind of hard to sell that.  So the message is that environmentally speaking…it won’t be great but then no development would be.  Voters need to recognize that they’re sacrificing some of their environment and all the natural benefits that come with it for some much needed tax revenue for the city.”

But, as I would argue, Measure J is a campaign, and you can’t run a campaign with a slogan like “We marginally improve the environment,” or, as Keith Echols put it, “We’re not going to screw up the environment as badly as we could have.”

Instead, we get the Yes side talking about this is the best project ever, it will save the world, save the city’s finances.  The No side argues this will pave over farmland, it won’t produce nearly the revenue we need, if any at all, and it will harm the environment by pumping new GHG into the atmosphere.

The voters get to watch this cat fight play out in real time and then have to weigh in on whether they are better off taking a risk on traffic impacts or finding another way to fund city operations—if they understand the fiscal peril faced by the community at all.

I don’t think the council has done a near good enough job of communicating the fiscal problems that the city faces, and there are of course good political reasons for that oversight.

Ron Glick will undoubtedly use his first comment to point out that this is the problem with Measure J and that I support it.  And I’ll point out that the problem with democracy in general is that, sometimes, you don’t get what you want.

In the end, we should not be fighting democracy but rather fighting to make a more perfect union.  At the local level, the voters have to make a crucial choice, and it’s not a perfect decision—there will be downside risk on both sides of the story.  Ultimately the voters who are in the middle and haven’t already made up their minds will have to go with what they see as the lesser of the risks.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

7 thoughts on “Commentary: Measure J Turns Land Use into Political Campaigns”

  1. Ron Glick

    “But if we are talking about “new” lows – we really aren’t there yet.  The six Mayors have a collective institutional memory that extends back 50 years and so it surprises me a little to see a civil action by a sitting councilmember amplified as it has.”

    I was talking about new lows in annexation elections  not Davis incivility in general. However  I did think of some of the public sins of the letter signers but decided not to go there.

    The six mayors with their letter are playing what Alex Cockburn, the great English journalist, referred to as playing “Beat the Devil.” The idea of beat the devil is you attack someone and then when they respond you attack them for responding. This is exactly what the mayors did by only attacking Carson without mentioning the prior provocation.

    The other day you had a piece about how Carson had become the issue of the campaign. The mayors letter is exactly that, a no on H campaign piece, thinly disguised as feigned outrage over Carson’s behavior.

  2. Bill Marshall

     the fact that Measure J requires a citizen vote means that a land use issue becomes politics.

    A truer statement would be “that land use decisions turned political, resulting in the creation of Measure J…”

    Measure J only added the gasoline to the fire…

  3. Tom Miller

    Of course “there are of course good political reasons for that oversight”. This member of the Davis body politic, though not one of the 4 of every 1000 employed by the city, finds our ghost town of unleased commercial property ridiculous (33 listed this morning) in comparison with the sought profits of developers and bankers promoting another greenwashed pocket liner of future unleased properties. The nearby cities differential in cost per square foot has always contributed to this problem, and every new approval for land conversion exacerbates the problem by increasing the footprint of overpriced Davis real estate. Oh boy! Another “research park” that will draw industry to our brainy resident faculty! I’ve heard this so many times before, as I drive past the graveyard tilt-ups boarding Interstate 80 on both South and North. Occupied or not, the taxes must be paid, and your suggestion of insufficient revenue indicates the unpopular necessity of raising taxes from some area not restrained by law… or cutting costs at city hall. It is sad the Councils’ model sees only footprint increase of tax base as a means to revenue increase. Vertical infill also increases assessed value.

    1. wesleysagewalker

      DiSC will add more than $50 million in new spending to the Davis economy every year at buildout, create thousands of jobs for Davisites and UC Davis graduates, and create opportunities for R&D focused firms to create partnerships with UC Davis, UCANR, and the burgeoning innovation economy in Davis.

      Doing nothing has consequences. The No side is eager to emphasize their fear of loss, but they fail to recognize that doing nothing will also lead to loss. Stasis is death for a city, a society, an economy. DiSC is the result of years of planning and community conversations to ensure that it fits with the warp and woof of Davis.

    2. Bill Marshall

      though not one of the 4 of every 1000 employed by the city,

      I challenge!   Are you counting not only ‘regular’ employees, but PT, seasonal etc.?

      Was ‘city’ meant those employed within the City, or those employed BY the City of  Davis, a Municipal Corporation?

      I believe, based on experience, and checking the websites, there are < 500 regularly employed by the City of Davis…

      Think twice, post once… just advice, if you wish credibility…

  4. Moderator

    Note to those who wish to comment: the Vanguard requires users to log in under their real name.  

    If you are not registering with your First Name and Last Name, your comment will remain in pending and will not post. 

    For any questions or problems please contact the site admin at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org.

