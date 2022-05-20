Defense Attorney Wins, Contested Client’s Mental Health Placement to Avoid Fines 

By Catherine Potente

WOODLAND, CA–A defense attorney here in Yolo County Superior Court this week contested a placement in a mental hospital in an effort to avoid his client paying more than $2,000 in fines.

Michael Freedle, charged with several drug possession-related felonies, was originally given a dual recommendation: He could be placed with his sister and undergo intensive outpatient treatment if he returned to Yuba City, or he be placed in a mental hospital.

The court’s placement recommendation was that Freedle be placed in a mental health hospital and Judge Tom Dyer checked in on the status of the placement.

Defense attorney Rodney Beede contested this placement after witnessing the negative outcomes in a similar case.

Private counsel Beede said, "I sadly witnessed a case like this up in Judge Rosenberg's court, where he found the department to be in contempt to fine them over $2,000, so I know placement is hard, but I'd like to give it one more chance."



Beede noted that Freedle made the decision last time not to contest the placement review, but this time, Beede is hoping for a better result.

Beede further explained that he has another facility in mind for Freedle’s placement, which he thinks would be the better alternative.

“I have a couple of my clients there and it’s a fine facility, if there was a bed,” added Beede, requesting an additional placement review to occur in four weeks to “give it one more chance.”

Judge Dyer approved the request and ordered a placement review for June 13, stating, “hopefully there’s a more positive report at that time.”

