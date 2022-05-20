Breaking News
Defense Attorney Wins, Contested Client’s Mental Health Placement to Avoid Fines 

By Catherine Potente

WOODLAND, CA–A defense attorney here in Yolo County Superior Court this week contested a placement in a mental hospital in an effort to avoid his client paying more than $2,000 in fines.

Michael Freedle, charged with several drug possession-related felonies, was originally given a dual recommendation: He could be placed with his sister and undergo intensive outpatient treatment if he returned to Yuba City, or he be placed in a mental hospital.

The court’s placement recommendation was that Freedle be placed in a mental health hospital and Judge Tom Dyer checked in on the status of the placement.

Defense attorney Rodney Beede contested this placement after witnessing the negative outcomes in a similar case.

Private counsel Beede said, “I sadly witnessed a case like this up in Judge Rosenberg’s court, where he found the department to be in contempt to fine them over $2,000, so I know placement is hard, but I’d like to give it one more chance.”his one about four paragraphs down:

Beede noted that Freedle made the decision last time not to contest the placement review, but this time, Beede is hoping for a better result.

Beede further explained that he has another facility in mind for Freedle’s placement, which he thinks would be the better alternative.

“I have a couple of my clients there and it’s a fine facility, if there was a bed,” added Beede, requesting an additional placement review to occur in four weeks to “give it one more chance.”

Judge Dyer approved the request and ordered a placement review for June 13, stating, “hopefully there’s a more positive report at that time.”

Catherine is a fourth year undergraduate student at UC Davis, majoring in Psychology and minoring in Communications. She plans to graduate in 2022 and is interested in studying law.

