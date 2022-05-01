Different Justice: Court Agrees to Provide Treatment for 1 Man, Sends Another to Prison

By Brandon Blanco

WOODLAND, CA – Two different cases, and two different outcomes here last week in Yolo County Superior Court – one individual is getting treatment remains on supervised OR (no bail, own recognizance release) while another was sentenced to state prison.

In the first case Thursday morning, Isaac Gonzales appeared remotely by Zoom for a pre-hearing conference being represented by Deputy Public Defender Joseph Gocke.

Gonzales faces a charge grand theft (felony), and seven counts of petty theft, and five enhancements.

DPD Joseph Gocke said “Gonzales is engaging in diversion services, he’s receiving care through telecare, where he has a caseworker supporting him. He is linked up with services. ”

Deputy District David Bulkey addressed to the judge, claiming Gonzales has challenges with compliance at the diversion program.

“We want to see him get engaged in services, medication complaints, that he’s on injectables, we want to make sure he shows up for his appointments to take this injectable. We’ve had some challenges with medication compliance, new law violations and so we want to reinforce take his medication work with his treatment team,” explained Bulkey.

Judge Samuel McAdam told Gonzales, “We’re trying to divert around these criminal cases and build a better future for you. I told you that you’ve been diagnosed with a mental health condition and you need some support so that you can follow the rules of society and the norms of our society and live a healthy good life and not get into trouble.”

Judge McAdam set a court date June 9 for review, and Gonzales remains free on supervised OR.

In the other case scheduled, Mikel Nicolas Johnson appeared for sentencing hearing represented by Attorney Rodney Beede.

Johnson faces one count of assault with intent to commit mayhem, two counts of burglary in the first degree (felony and three counts of indecent exposure and sexual battery.

Previously, Johnson pleaded no contest to the sexual battery and the three counts of indecent exposure.

Judge McAdam sentenced Johnson to four years in state prison, plus 540 days in jail.

As Deputy District Attorney noted, there is a no-contact protective order from a female victim, meaning Johnson must stay 200 yards stay away from the victim.

