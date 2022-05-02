Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 153: Olinda Moyd and the Racial Disparity of Parole

This week on Everyday Injustice we have Howard University Law Professor Olinda Moyd discussing an under-acknowledged problem of the criminal legal system—the problems of parole and the racial disparities that occur on the backend of incarceration.

Nonpartisan groups like the Council for Court Excellence and the Justice Policy Institute “have studied the Parole Commission, concluding that it doesn’t grant parole to enough D.C. prisoners and that it’s too quick to send others back to prison if they make mistakes.”

Moyd argues, “Parole boards are fragmented institutions that operate in fear of releasing ‘the wrong person,'” so “they err to the other extreme and deny release to so many who deserve a second chance.”

Listen as we discuss why parole boards are so willing to revoke parole for primarily technical reasons and the impact it has on the criminal legal system.