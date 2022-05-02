Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 153: Olinda Moyd and the Racial Disparity of Parole

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Podcast
Leave a comment
17 Views
Share:

This week on Everyday Injustice we have Howard University Law Professor Olinda Moyd discussing an under-acknowledged problem of the criminal legal system—the problems of parole and the racial disparities that occur on the backend of incarceration.

Nonpartisan groups like the Council for Court Excellence and the Justice Policy Institute “have studied the Parole Commission, concluding that it doesn’t grant parole to enough D.C. prisoners and that it’s too quick to send others back to prison if they make mistakes.”

Moyd argues, “Parole boards are fragmented institutions that operate in fear of releasing ‘the wrong person,'” so “they err to the other extreme and deny release to so many who deserve a second chance.”

Listen as we discuss why parole boards are so willing to revoke parole for primarily technical reasons and the impact it has on the criminal legal system.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for