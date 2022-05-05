Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Guest Commentary: The Whole Story about DiSC’s Claim of $3.88 Million Net Revenue to the City

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Elections, Opinion
(6) Comments
152 Views
Share:

Seven ways in which the City and the Yes on Measure H campaign make DiSC 2022 appear economically far rosier than is likely.

by Matt Williams

The City and the Yes on Measure H campaign literature for the DiSC project emphasize that one of the important benefits to the City of Davis General Fund is a “$3.9 million net revenue gain for the City of Davis annually to address the city’s $7 million funding gap and maintain our quality of life without a tax increase.”

The net annual revenues projected to accrue to the City that have been presented to the voting public use the most optimistic “best case scenario” to make their pitch … but other less rosy scenarios exist.  During the December meeting of the Davis Finance and Budget Commission (FBC), Commissioner Jacobs suggested multiple times that it would be helpful to City Council if the consultant were to run the analysis using a worst-case and best-case scenario.  Unfortunately, that suggestion was not implemented by the City.

Scenario analyses are particularly valuable here in Davis because, for a variety of reasons, past development projects in the City have rarely yielded the revenues the City expected to them to produce. The $3.88 million surplus projected for this Measure H project may be the theoretical best case, but it does not recognize potential adverse impacts on this rosy projection. As shown below, if all of the seven impacts quantified in this document are considered, net annual revenues to the City could actually result in a deficit of $770,000.

Where can that $3.9 million projection be found?

The source is the December 2021 financial analysis prepared by Economic & Planning Systems, Inc. (EPS) the City’s financial consultant, that was presented to the FBC in December 2021 (see full report HERE)

Alternative Analyses Requested by the FBC

The FBC immediately saw three problems with the EPS financial analysis and, prior to its December meeting, asked EPS and City staff to prepare three additional analyses using alternative assumptions.  Those three analyses had the potential to significantly reduce the projected $3,880,000 (the “$3.9 million” in Yes on H literature) as follows:

1.    A more representative accounting for the City’s Total Costs decreases the City’s projected Annual Net Revenue by $470,000 (see EPS’ Summary A report HERE)

The original EPS financial analysis assumed that the Total Costs of providing services (including fire and police protection and other social services) to the DiSC 2022 project on a per-person basis will only be 75% of what the City spends per-person currently. FBC analyses of the City’s true cost of providing services to projects like DiSC that add to the City’s population show the true Total Costs for City-provided services are greater than (not less than) the per-person existing costs of the City. Including costs at 100% reduces the projected net revenue by $470,000 … from $3,880,000 to $3,410,000.

2.   Accounting for the Current Unknown Status of the City/County split of Property Taxes Reduces Annual Net Revenue by $150,000 (see EPS’ Summary B report HERE)

In its original analysis EPS assumed a 50%/50% City/County property tax split. But FBC correctly pointed out that the County has not agreed to this percentage, and the County could deny annexation of the property by the City until a more favorable tax split is agreed upon. When EPS assumed a more conservative 40%/60% City/County split, the net revenue to the City is reduced by $150,000, which further reduces the $3,410,000 to $3,260,000.

3.   More realistic Estimates of Retail Sales Tax Generated Decreases the City’s portion of Annual Sales Tax Net Revenue by $190,000 (see EPS Summary C report HERE)

The EPS analysis initially estimated sales tax revenue received by the City from retail sales at DiSC 2022 based on an 80,000 sq.ft. retail area.  The FBC found this square footage assumption to be unrealistic. An alternative analysis based on 50,000 sq.ft. of retail reduces sales tax revenue to the City by $190,000, which reduces the $3,260,000 to $3,070,000.

It is worth noting that both the January Staff Report to the Planning Commission and the February Staff Report to City Council only report the $3.88 million figure (see Introduction and Background above), omitting these three alternative scenario analyses requested by the FBC.

Other Alternative Analyses Discussed/Performed by the FBC

There are several other scenarios that the FBC members discussed that would reduce net revenues to the City even further, but which were not formally documented by the City’s financial analyst.

4.   Accounting for Realistic City-Wide Hotel Occupancy Reduces Annual Net Revenues to the City by $934,000, which is the amount EPS estimated for DiSC

Local hotel operators have stated unequivocally that the only way a hotel at DiSC will achieve the 85% occupancy used in the EPS analysis is by cannibalizing existing hotel stay days from Davis’ current hotels.  The hotel operators were quick to point out that the Development Agreement stipulates that a current hotel demand study must be completed showing sufficient demand before any hotel can be built at DiSC.  Cannibalized hotel stay days do not generate any net additional revenue to the City but only shuffle existing revenue from one hotel to another hotel.  Addressing that concern reduces the net revenues by an additional $934,000 to $2,136,000.

5.   Including DiSC’s “Fair Share” portion of the City’s Annual Budget Shortfall Reduces Annual Net Revenue by $390,000

The City’s $14.5 million annual budget shortfall was not included in the EPS analysis.  In addition to the benefit of all the good attributes of our fair city, DiSC needs to be responsible for its “fair share” portion of the problems Davis currently has with its crumbling streets, cracked bike paths, and poor building maintenance.  Adding DiSC’s proportional “fair share” of the $14.5 million Budget Shortfall increases project costs by $390,000 per year, which further reduces the $2,136,000 net revenues to $1,746,000.

6a.  Accounting for End-of-Useful Life Repair/Maintenance Reduces Annual Net Revenue by a minimum of $367,000/year

FBC members believe strongly that all projects should be responsible for the End of Useful Life Repair/ Replacement costs of the project’s roadways and infrastructure.  Using a 25-year useful life, which is extremely generous to the developer, the annual amortization of these costs is $367,000 per year, which further reduces the $1,746,000 to $1,379,000.

6b.  Accounting for End-of-Useful Life Repair/Maintenance using a More Realistic Amortization Period Decreases Annual Net Revenues by Another $551,000/year

Road repair or replacement activities typically happen in less than 10 years, so use of a 25-year useful life is unrealistic. Using a more realistic 10-year useful life, the annual amortization costs increase to $918,000, which reduces the $1,379,000 by another $551,000 to $828,000.

7.   Recognizing the City’s poor record of budget management argues for caution in accepting the City’s net revenue projections. An adjustment based on this history could be as much as $1,598,000

The DiSC financial analysis ignores the long history of Davis government’s inability to control costs. The Forecast section of the annual City Budget shows that revenues are expected to rise by 2.5% each year, and expenses are expected to rise by 3.5%.  If we apply those growth rates to the DiSC project, this reduces net annual revenue from $828,000 to $348,000.

Unfortunately, a review of the actual City Budgets since 2015 shows that the five-year rolling average increase in the City’s expenses has been 4.0%, 8.1%, 7.2%, 9.5%, 10.4%, and 10.3%.  Every one of those 5-year averages is above 3.5% … some are far above 3.5%.  Moreover, we are entering a new inflationary period.  If the City’s expenses increase not by 3.5%, but by 4.5%, this eliminates another $533,000 of net revenue., and the $348,000 positive net revenue becomes a -$185,000 net revenue deficit.  If expenses rise by 5.5%, this eliminates another $585,000 of net revenue, and the $185,000 net revenue deficit becomes a -$770,000 annual net deficitIt gets even worse if 8.1%, 7.2%, 9.5%, 10.4%, or 10.3% are used.

Summary

The following is a chart and supporting data table showing the expected reduction in net annual revenues to the City and the resultant final estimated financial gain/deficit to the City based on the above analyses.

Afterword

It is worth noting that the above analysis covers only a portion of the substantial impediments to achieving the theoretical best case.  The ones selected are those that have been quantitatively analyzed.  Over the past 24 months then-current members of the FBC have raised a number of additional questions that were not quantitatively analyzed, such as the following:

  • Commissioner Sufi questioned whether the assumption that only for-profit businesses will be located within the project is reasonable given that many non-profit and governmental organizations are currently located along the Second St. corridor?
  • Commissioners Harrington and Axt expressed concerns regarding the impact that COVID-19 may have on occupancy of the commercial space, including the proposed hotel, and suggested doing a worst-case scenario analysis that takes the impact of COVID-19 into account.
  • Commissioner Sufi stated his concern that there are challenges to ensuring that this project ultimately becomes a true innovation park and not a commercial park and asked what steps the city would take to ensure that happens.
  • Municipal Service Tax revenues in DISC 2020 were projected as $103,000 per year. In DiSC 2022 Municipal Service Tax revenues are projected as $505,000 … five times greater than for DISC 2020, a project that is half the size.  Why such a massive change?
  • Commissioner Salomon questioned the substantially higher valuation of the commercial properties compared to other similar properties in the region. This has the net effect of increasing property tax revenues greater than what would be received if valuations were lower consistent with prevailing current real estate conditions.

Closing Question for the Voters

Why was it so important to the City to suppress/hide the less-than-best-case scenarios that the FBC requested and EPS delivered?

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Matt Williams has been a resident of Davis/El Macero since 1998. Matt is a past member of the City's Utilities Commission, as well as a former Chair of the Finance and Budget Commission (FBC), former member of the Downtown Plan Advisory Committee (DPAC), former member of the Broadband Advisory Task Force (BATF), as well as Treasurer of Davis Community Network (DCN). He is a past Treasurer of the Senior Citizens of Davis, and past member of the Finance Committee of the Davis Art Center, the Editorial Board of the Davis Vanguard, Yolo County's South Davis General Plan Citizens Advisory Committee, the Davis School District's 7-11 Committee for Nugget Fields, the Yolo County Health Council and the City of Davis Water Advisory Committee and Natural Resources Commission. His undergraduate degree is from Cornell University and his MBA is from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He spent over 30 years planning, developing, delivering and leading bottom-line focused strategies in the management of healthcare practice, healthcare finance, and healthcare technology, as well municipal finance.

Related posts

6 thoughts on “Guest Commentary: The Whole Story about DiSC’s Claim of $3.88 Million Net Revenue to the City”

  1. Richard_McCann

    Several notes:

    – Presumably hotel visitation will increase. Regardless of where that occurs, TOT revenues will increase.

    – There will be a split of property taxes between the County and City. It will not be 0% for the City, so a realistic value must be assumed. If not 50%, then present a reasonable estimate.

    – Business to business product sales from the facility will be taxable. Is this amount included in the sales tax revenues? Note also that the sales of construction materials at the site also will generate sales tax revenue increases. This is often overlooked. (I’ve calculated the amounts for solar projects built in several counties.)

    – I’m not sure what’s being included in the End of Life replacement beyond standard annual maintenance. But so long as large scale capital projects are debt financed, it is inappropriate to collect future replacement costs prior to replacement. That makes current residents/customers pay twice for the capital investment, first through repaying debt and equity investment and again in paying into a sinking fund for future expenditures. This also subsidizes future residents/customers by relieving them of the payment obligation of using those assets.

    In addition most assets have much longer lives than typically used for depreciation schedules. Unfortunately depreciation schedules don’t distinguish among deterioration/failure, obsolescence and accommodation of growth. Each of those require different treatments in calculating economic costs.

     

    1. Ron Oertel

      I’m not sure what’s being included in the End of Life replacement beyond standard annual maintenance. But so long as large scale capital projects are debt financed, it is inappropriate to collect future replacement costs prior to replacement. That makes current residents/customers pay twice for the capital investment, first through repaying debt and equity investment and again in paying into a sinking fund for future expenditures.

      If those costs are not assigned to the development, who else is ultimately going to pay for it?  The rest of the city, for example?

      This also subsidizes future residents/customers by relieving them of the payment obligation of using those assets.

      This assumes that those specific future residents (of the development) would be the ones solely responsible for that replacement, vs. the entire city.  Is there a mechanism that you’re proposing to ensure that occurs?

      And if future residents of the development are “subsidized” by the initial residents, wouldn’t that be a consideration in the value of the property sold or rented to the subsequent residents?  With the resulting, increased value being received by the initial residents?

    2. Matt Williams Post author

      Richard, you are correct in your hotel point.  The difficulty is deciding on an approximation of what that increase will be.  It certainly will not be the full 100% of the EPS projection of 85% occupancy of the new hotel.  Further, the project EIR document states …

      3-54(b) Prior to approval of the final planned development for the proposed hotel, the applicant shall demonstrate to the City’s satisfaction that there is sufficient unmet demand from a combination of hotel demand from ARC DiSC 2022 Project employees and businesses and/or hotel demand from elsewhere within the Davis marketplace to support the hotel space for which the building permit is requested. The objective of this requirement is to ensure that the hotel developed within the ARC DiSC 2022 Project will not re-allocate demand from existing Davis hotels, but will instead help the City to provide new hotel offerings that will satisfy unmet demand.

       

      Regarding the Tax Split, if you read the EPS document created for the FBC at their December 2021 meeting, they used a 40-60 split as a reasonable alternative, as well as a 60-40 split.

      Yes, EPS did include Business to business product sales in their projection.

      As you know full well the whole purpose of scenario analyses is to identify situations that could produce results other than the best case (or for that matter the worst case).  A well executed scenario analysis will assign probabilities to the various scenarios and then look at the continuum.

      That leaves us with the question  “Why was it so important to the City to suppress/hide the less-than-best-case scenarios that the FBC requested and EPS delivered?”

  2. Ron Oertel

    Great analysis, Matt. Glad that you brought up the hotel, given that they just built a brand-new one right across the street from the proposed DiSC site. As well as two other new hotels around town.
    DiSC would create a housing shortage (if the commercial is actually successful), per the EIR (despite the inclusion of 460 housing units onsite). And yet, neither the fiscal, environmental nor traffic analysis addresses the impact of that increased demand, or how it would be accommodated. (The EIR concluded that demand would be created for 1,269 additional housing units that won’t be provided onsite.)
    The additional demand for housing created by DiSC would facilitate even more sprawl on prime farmland, outside of a logical boundary for the city. Already, the city is entertaining the possibility of the massive Shriner’s proposal and Palomino Place. Eventually, the “other half” of DiSC would likely be proposed for that same fate, if the current proposal is approved. (I understand that the DiSC proposal would also result in the site of Ikeda’s fruit stand being incorporated into the city – probably resulting in its subsequent demise for that use.)
    The state will also consider the number of “new jobs” created, when assigning Davis its “fair share” housing requirements during the next round. And yet, Davis is already having difficulties addressing the current round of requirements, without even considering the additional demand created by DiSC – assuming that the commercial is actually successful.
    Seems irresponsible for the city to present something like this to voters, without really presenting the full impact of it. Including the resulting increased demand for housing that would result. (As you know, housing is a money-loser, for cities.)
    Isn’t there already a claimed “housing shortage” in Davis, without even considering the unaddressed, increased demand for housing resulting from DiSC – assuming that the commercial is actually successful?
     

  3. Keith Y Echols

    Alternate Analysis Requested by the FBC
    1.  I think it depends on how you categorize the people being calculated. Generally (I think) people in commercial properties are assumed to use city services much less than residents.  So I’d assume the calculation is a mix of the projected residents in the new homes as well as the workers in the commercial component of DISC?

    2.  The question is if a 50/50 split is a reasonable assumption.  Is there any precedent?  That was the agreement (I think) with NISHI.  Plus I think the county is under pressure to plan for regional housing by the HCD as well…so it probably has an incentive to approve more housing for the cities in the county.  I am not a fan of the housing component to DISC.  But I view it as a necessary evil.  I’ve guessed that the developers need it to get financing.  But It may also be necessary for the city to get a favorable tax split with the county (this is purely conjecture on my part).

    3.  I think it’s too narrow to limit the analysis of tax revenue generated purely on the commercial sqft in project.  Probably the biggest generator of sales tax revenue will come from Target which is practically across the street.  All the people living and working there are likely going to shop at the nearby Target and other stores near there.  In fact I’d guess that if DISC goes in that the retail space that is available in the Target and nearby shopping centers fills up quickly.  So sales tax revenue would would INCREASE and not be cannibalized as some have suggested.

    Alternate Analysis Performed by the FBC
    4.  I find it hard to believe that the new hotel occupancy will completely cannibalize existing hotel occupancy.   Is there any data to support this?  Plus, a hotel on the eastern edge of Davis may even draw in some who are visiting UCD but might prefer to stay closer to Sacramento for business.

    5.  Makes no sense to me.  “Fair Share”?  If anything the new project dilutes the “fair share” for the rest of the community of Davis.  By this reasoning; nothing could ever be built in Davis because it takes on part of the “fair share” of existing expenses.  I dunno…maybe this needs to be better explained to me.  This reasoning to me is like blaming your new stock investment on the problems of your existing portfolio.  Nothing will ever be built unless it completely pays for the sins of the previous poor financial decisions by the city as well as bad circumstances (Covid)?  The only way to get out of this mess is the get more revenue positive projects approved as well as cut city costs (hopefully without effecting quality of life in Davis too much).

    6a. Is completely unreasonable.  No developer in their right mind would accept the responsibility of infrastructure maintenance after the build out. That’s the city’s job.  Now should that infrastructure maintenance be factored in the city’s financial analysis of the project?  Sure.  But I’m not sure assigning 100% of the future maintenance cost for the infrastructure IN and AROUND the project is completely fair.  There is some degree of general community responsibility (example: people all across Davis pay for the maintenance of Covell and not just the people and businesses that use it heavily.  Ideally you could charge/budget that maintenance to more heavily tax the heavier (nearby) users of Covell but that’s not realistic or the way it works).

    6b. I would need to see some sort of documentation that supports a 10 year vs. 25 year amortization/maintenance repair schedule. If I recall, the freeway has a 20 year life.  10-13 years to be resealed but that’s not the same as completely resealing the road.  From what I know, the single biggest factor in projected road repair is a region’s weather…if it has freezing weather that causes water to freeze in cracks and break apart a road….along with the scraping that comes with snow and ice removal….none of these are problems for Davis.  And again, assigning all of the infrastructure maintenance to DISC seems unfair.

    7.  How does assigning additional cost (based on rate growth) from the city’s budget to DISC work?  Are those growth rates already built into the project’s infrastructure numbers?  Can you narrow down the “city’s expenses” to road and general services maintenance that is specific to the project (and again, I don’t believe assigning all of that cost to the project is appropriate)?   City costs for employees compensation, retirement..etc… should not be assigned by the city to the project.

    Afterword
    I think the comment about state, UC and non-profit businesses taking up the commercial space is a good one.  I’d suggest that the city find some other way to tax these entities.  I’m guessing it’s not possible to straight up tax them but there’s got to be some reasonable annual fees that can be assigned.

    Innovation park or business park??? What difference does it make???

    Could the change in projected muni tax revenue come from the belief that the city can get a more favorable property tax sharing agreement with the county?

    The valuation question is a good one.  What are the “similar properties in the region”?  Remember that in Commercial (non-retail) real estate that new, large and customizable space has a premium value over existing commercial space.

    1. Matt Williams Post author

      Some thought on Keith’s points.

      1. Agreed. EPS uses a 50% factor for employees when calculating their “persons served” for a project.

      2. Nishi is a precedent on two levels … (1) the actual agreed to split and (2) the alternative scenario EPS provided the FBC as part of that analysis, which was a 25/75 split. (see https://documents.cityofdavis.org/Media/Default/Documents/PDF/Finance/Commission%20Agenda%20-%20January%202016/January%202016/Item%20No%206c2_Fiscal%20Add%20m1%2011-12-15.pdf  and https://documents.cityofdavis.org/Media/Default/Documents/PDF/Finance/Commission%20Agenda%20-%20January%202016/January%202016/Item%20No%206b_Nishi%20Final%20Executive%20Summary%2012-2015.pdf)

      3. Good point.  That would likely further reduce the projected sales tax revenues.

      4. Agreed.  I originally had the percentage reduction of the EPS projection of $934,000 TOT revenue set to 90% to account for that.  However, I moved it up to 100% for two reasons.  The most important one is the requirement of a new market demand study before any hotel is built.  “With respect to the proposed hotel on the ARC Site, since the ALH analysis was prepared a new hotel has been constructed proximate to the project site, and the Downtown Davis Specific Plan includes the potential for an additional 150,000 sf of hotel space. While this is a change in circumstances, Mitigation Measure 3-54(b) prohibits the applicant from building the on-site hotel until the applicant demonstrates, to the City’s satisfaction, that there is sufficient unmet demand from ARC Project employees and businesses and/or hotel demand from elsewhere within the Davis marketplace to support the hotel .”

      5.   The logic is as follows.  The City Budget only includes the expenses that there is revenue for, but not any of the needed expeses that are deferred because of a lack of cash.  So the true expenses of the City are the Budget dollars plus the Shortfall dollars.  Then to get the “per person served” amount to apply to any new project you divide that total expenses amount by the sum of 100% of the population and 50% of the jobs withjin the City Limits.

      6a.  Not the infrastructure AROUND the project.  Just within the project’s boundaries.

      6b.  Again, not the infrastructure around the project.  Just within the project’s boundaries.

      7.  The way the EPS and City models work they only analyze based on a single year’s revenues and costs.  They believe it is simpler to understand that way.  So for the DiSC analysis everything is stated in “2021 dollars”

      Afterword.  The FBC recommended and the developer and City Council implemented a “Make Whole Provision” that was in essence a parcel tax on the Nishi property alone.  That worked well.

       I tried to leave room for individual readers to be able to pick and choose which scenarios to include and which to exclude.  I wanted to avoid being biased in calling attention to the other side’s obvious bias. Some blended scenario somewhere between the two poles is where I personally would land. I was trying to be like Joe Friday and present the information and let each reader come to their own conclusion. 

       #1 requirement for me is that the City government needs to create an Economic Development Plan that illuminates both the Supply of physical space and the market Demand for that space.  They have no plan.  They have an inventory of existing vacant (unbuilt raw land )parcels.  They have no inventory of the underutilized space within the City Limits … space that can be upgraded to match the market needs. They have no inventory of the vacant existing space within the City Limits … space also that can be upgraded to match the market needs.  There is no proactivity.  There is no leadership.   The City is a rudderless ship.  In metaphorical terms, the first step is to equip the ship with a rudder. The two core components of that “rudder” are (1) a Vision of what Davis wants/intends to be in 10 years and 20 years and (2) the Economic Development Plan described above.  If you don’t k now where you are going then risk becomes much scarier and (3) an active mutual partnership relationship with UCD.

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for