Guest Commentary: Fact Check of DiSC Affordable Housing Article

By Matt Williams

Yesterday at 8:58am David Greenwald posted the following comment in my article Guest Commentary: Writer Argues Affordable Housing at DiSC does not Comply with City of Davis Municipal Code

Since this has been published several people (five so far) have written to me illustrating a number of factual problems with this piece.

David also directly sent me a text with a similar message. Given the fact that yesterday was David’s day off, I saved him some time and effort by creating a Fact Check document in Word and sent him the following e-mail.

David, I created the attached document as a fact check of the article. My plan is to post it as a response to your comment once you have had a chance to review it.

His response to that e-mail caused me to decide to wait until today to post the Fact Check information you see below. Everybody deserves a day off. I also took the time to circle back with David Thompson to double check with him on both the article content and the Fact Check assessment. His e-mail response was “Excellent synopsis.”

So, at this point I share the Fact Check assessment below with you the Vanguard readers and Davis voters. I’m really rather curious to hear both your feedback, as well as what the Vanguard and the “several people” indicate are the factual problems with the article. The structure of the Fact Check is that the individual paragraphs or subparagraphs appear in the left column and the Fact Check assessment of that individual component appears in the right column.