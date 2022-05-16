Judge Denies Motion to Lift Protective Order Despite Domestic Violence Victim Direct Request

By Daniella Espinoza

OAKLAND, CA – During an arraignment Friday here in Alameda County Superior Court, Matthew Gallardo was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful firearm activity during a domestic violence incident.

These charges emerged after an incident where Gallardo allegedly pointed a gun at his partner.

Despite that, the judge was asked by the defense and alleged victim to withdraw a protective order.



Deputy District Attorney Ronald Clinton concluded Gallardo’s case “involves racking or displaying a gun after a domestic argument and, given the firearms used in this case, it is probably the most concerning of domestic violence allegations with a firearm involved.”

Defense attorney Joseph Mastro argued his client “does not have much of a history” and because of this, while the current allegations are “very serious, [they are] out of character.”

During the session, Mastro informed the court Gallardo’s partner did not want a full protective order, noting that instead, “at most [she wanted] a note” from the court.

After speaking to Gallardo’s partner directly, Judge Colin Bowen affirmed his own understanding that the protective order was not desired.

However, the judge said the court “would not make any promises,” but it might reconsider rescinding the order after she agreed to partake in domestic violence classes for victims.

Eventually, despite the various requests for no protective orders to be issued, Judge Bowen declared he would be “issuing a complete stay away” from the victim, specifically, “no contact directly, through a third party, electronically, and any unauthorized contact can be recorded.”