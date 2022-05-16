Judge Maintains $130,000 Bail for Man with Extensive Criminal History, Including Leading Police on High Speed Chase.

By Alex Jimenez

DUBLIN, CA- After a man led police on a high-speed chase and was found with 700 rounds of ammunition in his car, Judge Jacob Blea struck down any consideration for release out of custody or reduced bail here Friday in Alameda County Superior Court

According to the criminal complaint, Derriun Tre Riggins was charged with evading an officer with willful disregard, possession of a large capacity magazine, and receiving a stolen vehicle, among other charges.

He is being held on a bench warrant with a petition from the District Attorney to revoke the probation he was already on.

Defense attorney Paul Foster requested Riggins be released on his own recognizance based on his lack of criminal history with violent crimes, although it was later discovered that Riggins carried several out-of-county cases, to which Foster did not have access.

The defense said Riggins would be able to stay with his grandfather if released from custody. “He has strong ties to the community and looking at his criminal history I do not see any prior convictions with serious felonies,” said Foster.

Deputy District Attorney Scott James Ford asked the court to set bail as scheduled at $130,000 citing “the defendant’s threat to public safety.”

According to Ford, Riggins led police on a high-speed chase reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour, weaving in and out of traffic. He also allegedly ran through multiple red lights and stop signs and attempted to flee on foot when the high-speed chase ended.

The DDA said when authorities inspected his car they found several rounds of ammunition, noting, “Based on the defendant’s criminal activity in this case as well as his significant criminal history I don’t think bail reduction is appropriate.”

Defense counsel Foster then asked if bail were to be imposed that it be set at $30,000 because that is what Riggins can afford.

Judge Jacob Blea recounted the out-of-county case where Riggins was alleged to have fled the scene after a hit and run, along with other cases. Based on his behavior, Judge Blea assed Riggins as a flight risk, probation was revoked and the bail remains at $130,000.

Riggins is set to return to court May 17.

