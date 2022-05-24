Judge Maintains Firm Bail Requirements in 2 Cases, Despite Defense Counsel Asking for Leniency

By Alex Jimenez

DUBLIN, CA- In Alameda County Superior Court Friday, two attorneys advocated for their respective clients to be released out of custody. One case was related to mental health and another concerned a police report of “noncompliance” that was questioned.

Harrison Tylavsky, who, according to his attorney Del Martyn Bahner, struggles with mental health issues, was in behavioral court when a new incident occurred.

Tylavsky was charged with second degree burglary, receiving stolen property, and committing a new offense while released pretrial on another case.

In that case, Tylavsky was riding an electric bike that was not his but neither attorney elaborated.

“Tylavsky does have some struggles with mental health and has expressed desire to go to behavioral court,” said attorney Bahner, adding, “and I would ask the courts to release him in order for him to appear in behavioral court.”

While this request was not met with objection from the prosecution, the judge ordered that bail remain at $5,000.

In another case, Robert Lee Ross had failed to register as a sex offender, leading to this new arrest.

According to Deputy Public Defender Ethan Mendoza, Ross was at a Fremont BART Station when he was approached by police who reported him to be “non-compliant.

“He was simply sitting at the BART station and (they) understood him to be in noncompliance but he was compliant with their commands and peaceful,” said Mendoza.

“I don’t think he is a danger to the community,” said the defense attorney, adding Ross’ ties to the community and family members living in the area that could provide support, if released out of custody.

Deputy District Attorney Scott Ford asked for $5,000 bail based on the extensive criminal history, including failures to appear in court, which was granted by Judge Jacob Blea.

Tylavsky is set to return to court on the May 26, while Ross will have a pretrial hearing on May 31.

