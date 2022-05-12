Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Guilty Verdicts in Modesto Firearm Possession and Fraud Trial

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
223 Views
Share:

By Isabelle Brady

MODESTO, CA – Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Linda McFadden accepted a jury’s guilty verdict Wednesday here in the Joshua Gonsalves trial involving felony firearm possession charges and fraud, among other charges.

The bailiff read the jury’s findings, beginning with a guilty verdict for felony possession of a firearm—in violation of a statute that restricts individuals addicted to narcotics, with felony convictions or with active felony arrest warrants from purchasing, owning, or possessing a firearm.

The jury found that Gonsalves possessed a shotgun, and also found him guilty of possessing ammunition as a person prohibited from possessing ammunition.

Beyond his firearm charges, the jury found Gonsalves guilty on the following charges: using identifying information to commit fraud, more commonly known as identity theft; possessing counterfeit dye, apparatus or paper used to manufacture counterfeit coins or bills; and, finally, committing fraud with a money order or check.

The jury found that Gonsalves’ operation indicated “planning, sophistication or professionalism” and that the external value of the property in question exceeded $950.

Earlier, Gonsalves, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor involving alcohol stolen from a liquor store on April 22.

After the bailiff finished reading the verdict, Judge McFadden set a probation report to be heard June 8.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Isabelle is a first year undergraduate student at UC Santa Barbara majoring in philosophy. Her passions include writing, criminal justice reform and reading Kurt Vonnegut. She may or may not eventually attend law school.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for