Jury Trial Proceeds for Man Who Allegedly Punched Ex-Wife’s Hubby during Confrontation over Ex-Wife’s Porn Film Career

By S. Priana Aquino

DUBLIN, CA – Charles Scott Spingola was in Alameda County Superior Court this past week, on trial for multiple assault felonies—all, allegedly, because he discovered his ex-wife was a porn movie actress.

On Dec. 12, 2019, Spingola was arrested on multiple counts of assault. He recounted the events of the 12th when he took the stand.

On that fateful December day, Spingola said he had paid a visit to his ex-wife’s home to see his two sons.

According to the prosecution, he instead visited his ex-wife’s home to confront her current husband about a sensitive “issue.”

Earlier that month, Spingola said he found an adult video of his ex-wife online. After searching further, he claimed he found thousands of adult videos with his wife in them.

When he confronted her, she claimed the woman he had seen was not her.

Spingola told that court that he “didn’t want her to get involved in an industry like that,” adding he had no idea if these films were being made during their 32-year marriage.

In an attempt to ID her in these videos, Spingola said he confronted her and her husband about it. Once he got there, he found that not only were his sons and his ex-wife’s current husband there, but also his ex-brother in-law, his ex-father-in-law, and his live-in nanny.

Spingola told the jury that he waited for his ex-wife to leave before he confronted her husband. He explained that he set up one of the videos to play for everyone present.



Once he started to explain the situation to his ex-wife’s husband, he yelled at Spingola, calling him a liar. Spingola said he suggested that the two “take things outside.”

They spoke to each other as they went downstairs, accusing each other of being liars. “So you’re going to call me a liar but not ask about any proof?” Spingola recalled saying.

Things between the two men escalated and punches were thrown. Spingola allegedly threw a punch that landed on the other’s chin and caused him to fall back and hit his head on the concrete.

Spingola told the court that he thought his fall meant he was dead. “I was concerned about (the injured party’s) wellbeing once he fell,” he said. And according to his attorney, Spingola asked officers about the man’s wellbeing repeatedly.

He got on his bike and took off to the store. Once there, he knew he had to come back, stating that he “thought someone would be out to get me.”

He returned to the house after five minutes and spoke with the police. Spingola was arrested and taken to jail that night.

In the days following arrest, Spingola had discoloration on his face with both eyes becoming black. He testified that during the altercation he did not even know he had been hit.

As cross-examination began, Spingola saw someone in the courtroom he recognized. “Is he supposed to be here? That’s my ex- wife’s friend.” Both defense and prosecution started asking if she was a witness, which she didn’t turn out to be.

“Why would you care if one of your ex-wife’s friends was here? “asked the prosecution. “My ex did questionable activities with her,” Spingola responded.

As cross-examination continued, Spingola was asked multiple times if he loved his ex-wife. In each response, he expressed that he had loved her and that he bore no ill will to her current husband.

As the prosecution continued to ask Spingola questions, he got more and more frustrated. “I’d never have dreamed that I would have to answer these hair-splitting questions,” he said.

His trial is ongoing this week.

