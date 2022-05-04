Jury Trial Proceeds in Murder of Two Missing Teens From 2016; Witness Details ‘Perkins Agent’ Operation

By Matthew Torres

WOODLAND, CA – The long-running jury trial reconvened Tuesday for Jesus Campos and Chandale Dontray Shannon, Jr., in Yolo County Superior Court, both of whom are charged in connection with the kidnapping and murder of two Yolo County teens in 2016.

Investigator for the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office, Mathew Jameson, testified, offering insight on the police use of a “Perkins agent,” or confidential informant, when the accused pair were in custody in the county jail.

He also testified that in an interview with Shannon, the accused had offered to help officials look for one of the victims. The bodies of the victims have still yet to be found.

The next individual to testify was Mary Ellen Rose Brough-Gay, who was hired by Detective Jameson to help use mapping software to provide spatial data with cell phone and Facebook records of the six suspects.

Using the cell phone, Facebook, and Google location records the witness was able to approximately locate where certain individuals were at specific times.

This portion of the trial also included audio recordings of phone calls between Shannon and one of the victims.

The trial will resume Wednesday.

