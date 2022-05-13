Letter: An Apologist for Bad Cops

By Mary Taylor

The Contra Costa County Deputy Sheriffs Association has given Mary Knox a total of $190,000 in the DA’s race thus far. Why would the Contra Costa County Deputy Sheriffs Association (DSA) donate $190,000 to Mary Knox?

They obviously don’t want DA Becton to continue as District Attorney, but why? In a word, or rather in a name: Andrew Hall.

DA Becton had the audacity to charge Andrew Hall for unlawfully shooting an unarmed mentally ill man nine times as he slowly drove past him. The DSA doesn’t believe deputies and police officers should ever be criminally charged for on duty use of force incidents. Even now, after a jury has convicted Andrew Hall and he’s been sentenced to prison by a judge, Sheriff Livingston and Mary Knox are both on record saying Andrew Hall should have never been charged. Consider what this shocking and revealing perspective means for the safety of the community. If Sheriff Livingston doesn’t respect the law, will his deputies? If Andrew Hall’s behavior was just in Sheriff Livingston’s eyes, what other behavior is he allowing? If Mary Knox becomes the District Attorney will she hold the Sheriff and his deputies to the same standard of law that applies to other members of the community? Mary Knox has already said she wouldn’t have charged Andrew Hall and the DSA has given her $190,000 reasons to see things from their perspective. The East Bay Times called Mary Knox “An apologist for bad cops.” Even worse than an apologist, she would be a hypocrite. One standard of law for you and another for herself and her political cronies.

DA Becton is the only public official to ever stand up to Sheriff Livingston’s bullying behavior. Don’t let the DSA buy influence. Don’t let the DSA buy this election. Re-elect District Attorney Diana Becton.

Mary Taylor is a resident of Walnut Creek, California