Letter: Standing with DA Jeff Reisig

By Ramona Prieto

As a thirty-year resident of Davis, Yolo County, I stand with the current Yolo County District Attorney (YCDA) Jeff Reisig. I have seen his progressive steps towards Restorative Justice, and have been a part of the Neighborhood Court which now has a bigger focus on Restorative Justice.

As a trainer of leadership throughout the United States and Canada, a skilled technician and trainer in Fair and Impartial Policing, coupled with almost 40 years of law enforcement leadership I applaud his efforts to further connect the community with the judicial process.

As one of the first progressive programs of Restorative Justice in the State of California, many other states looked to Yolo County for input and guidance in their programs.

Let that resonate for a moment—NY, Cleveland, Salt Lake City, and others came to YOLO COUNTY DA JEFF REISIG for input on the success of the program. I am honored and proud to be a part of a progressive, successful program that handles low level crimes and felonies to ensure not only criminal diversion, community engagement, but also accountability for the harms caused.

The positive direction of the program is exactly what our community needs to heal and move forward. Many are involved. The leadership for this change lies directly in the lap of the current YCDA Jeff Reisig.

He has demonstrated his collaborate efforts to engage the Public Defenders Office, Health & Human Services, Law Enforcement, and community volunteers to ensure the positive results, enhance our community, and reduce negative cycles of punishment. As a Restorative Justice panelist, I once was on a case where an individual had hit very hard times.

Although out of protocol, I asked the district attorney’s office if I could deliver some much needed items to the subject’s home. The items were delivered and at the end of the day the process worked as hoped for.

Please join me in supporting this progressive community icon—Current Tenured Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig.

Ramona Prieto spent 38 years and was a former Deputy Commissioner with the CHP