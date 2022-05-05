Letter: UC Davis Chancellor Gary May on Food Insecurity in Our Region

We live in one of the most productive agricultural regions in the United States. California produces more than two-thirds of our country’s fruits and nuts and more than one-third of its vegetables. So, there’s no reason that anyone in the Yolo County community should go hungry.

Yolo Food Bank fills a critical need in feeding our most vulnerable communities—and that includes UC Davis students.

I’ve seen the good work of Yolo Food Bank up close. This organization helps to support student health to ensure that no UC Davis student goes hungry.

Yolo Food Bank supplies about 90% of the food distributed at The Pantry, which is located on campus, and it’s been serving students for more than a decade. The Pantry is a student-run organization that provides up to three meals a day and the line often stretches out the door.

Yolo Food Bank also supports two other food distributions on campus, providing more than 1,500 pounds of food every Saturday to residents of our Solano Park Apartments and another 2,000 pounds of food weekly through a new “Eat Well Yolo” program.

UC Davis is just one example. Yolo Food Bank works throughout the county to serve those in need. Their more than 130 direct food distribution sites help working families, children, seniors, unhoused individuals and veterans.

All of this is why we at UC Davis are so proud of—and grateful for—our partnership with this wonderful organization, as we work to nourish our community together.

Gary S. May, Chancellor, UC Davis