Los Angeles District Attorney Charges Sheriff’s Deputy with On-Duty Assault of Woman and Filing False Report

By Mansour Taleb-Ahmed

LOS ANGELES, CA – An announcement provided by Los Angeles County District Attorney General George Gascón this week declared that his office charged an LA County sheriff’s deputy with “unlawfully assaulting a woman last year” as well as “lying” about the situation “on his report.”

According to court reports, Deputy Konrad Thieme was charged with “[t]wo felony counts of assault under the color of authority and one felony count of making false statements in a report.”



The LA County District Attorney’s Office stated that on April 10, 2021, Thieme and two other deputies “responded to a disturbance call in the 9300 block of Cima de Lago Street in Chatsworth where he is accused of assaulting a 32-year-old unarmed woman.”

The district attorney’s office also noted Thieme allegedly “falsified in a report what had occurred, some of which was captured on his body-worn video.”

In regard to the allegations, District Attorney Gascón argued, “Police accountability is an essential component of a fair and just criminal legal system…Our office will not tolerate abuses of power that result in criminal acts by law enforcement officers who are sworn to protect our community.”

According to the LA County Sheriff’s Department the case remains under investigation.