Man Charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Violence against Minor

By Veronica Miller

WOODLAND, CA – Judge Timothy Fall this week in the preliminary hearing of Scott Holmstead in Yolo County Superior Court was expected to rule whether a case involving felony kidnapping and sexual acts with a minor should go to trial. As of Friday, there was no announced decision.

Holmstead is charged with kidnapping to commit rape, kidnapping a child under the age of 14 to commit lewd or lascivious acts, furnishing a minor with marijuana, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years, and child abuse and endangerment, all felonies.

Holmstead is also facing several enhancements added to his charges, including one for the victim being under the age of 14.

The victim, said the deputy district attorney, was taken from Sacramento and taken to a hotel in West Sacramento where she was allegedly given drugs and also forced into sexual acts.

The exact amount of time that the victim spent at the motel is unclear, although the victim spent at least one night there, according to testimony Thursday.

There was another man besides Holmstead that was involved with the victim, allegedly. A witness recounted that this man had stated that “he had feelings” for the victim going into the incident.

Holmstead had left both the victim and the man together at the motel for about four hours where the victim was forced into sexual acts by the man, according to prelim testimony.

Video surveillance, according to the prosecution, places the two men at the motel with the victim and a witness stated that the men were seen trying to block the victim from being seen with their bodies.

The victim, in trying to recount her story in court, had a lot of moments where it was unclear of the days that she was in the motel or the events that took place.

Deputy Public Defender Jonathan Opet noted, too, that a lot of the facts had not been described in a lot of detail by the victim.

Opet also argued the victim was never told to commit sexual acts with another man by Holmstead.

Holmstead is currently being held in custody in Yolo County Jail without bail.