Man Found Guilty of Attempted Murder Sentenced to 27 Years

By Veronica Miller

WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Peter M. Williams sentenced Marvin Montgomery to 27 years in prison late last week after Montgomery was found guilty in a jury trial in March for felony attempted murder and felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Montgomery also has several different enhancements that were found to be true and added to his sentence.

The incident occurred in August 2021 with the victim being shot and hospitalized. The argument occurred over a fake $100 bill.

The victim’s mother on behalf of the victim wrote a letter to the judge, that Judge Williams read aloud for the court to hear. In her letter, she described having to hear the shots that were fired at her son. She also went on to describe the fear she now feels every night and when he is away.

She describes how every night she draws the curtains closed to make sure that no one tries to kill her son. She states that every night she has to fear that he will be shot again when he goes out because of what Montgomery had done.

In this letter she concludes by asking the judge to impose the maximum sentence available because it is the only thing that could equate to the pain both she and her son have felt.

Deputy Public Defender Jose Gonzalez-Vasquez argued Montgomery should not receive the maximum sentence because he is a caring community member of Woodland.

Gonzalez-Vasquez describes how Montgomery often helps out friends within the homeless community by providing them with food and a place to shower. He also points out that he has had no convictions in 20 years.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Vroman argued back that just because Montgomery had not had any convictions in the last 20 years does not mean that he has not committed any crimes. Vroman points out that he had been passing out drugs to homeless members, though just had not been caught.

Judge Williams, noting the minimum sentence was too low and that the maximum sentence was too harsh, chose a sentence that would land in the middle—27 years.