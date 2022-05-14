Man Pleads No Contest to Car Theft Felony in Stanislaus County  

By Cheyenne Galloway

STANISLAUS COUNTY — A felony pretrial hearing here in Stanislaus County Superior Court this week quickly turned into a plea bargain for Donny Alichanh, Jr., who was facing trial allegedly for the events that transpired on July 8, 2022, in Stanislaus County.

The accused allegedly received and withheld a stolen 2017 Ford Explorer, which was valued at $20,000, from its owner.

Alichanh didn’t need his court-appointed attorney Mark Snipes, pleading no contest to Count 2 and agreeing to spend 180 days in jail, as well as to provide restitution and accept two years of felony probation.

If Alichanh violates his probation, he can be sentenced to up to three years in custody.

Since this is a prior offense, this conviction can be used against him in the future if he were to commit another theft-related offense, specifically auto theft or possession of a stolen vehicle.